Singapore Allows Use of Cannabis-Based Medication for First Time - Reports

According to the Straits Times newspaper, the medicine is required for treatment of a girl, who has not responded to other types of medication. The patient's doctor requested the city-state's Health Sciences Authority to allow the medication to be admitted into the country.
Currently, using cannabis for medicinal purposes is allowed in many countries around the world, such as Argentina, Italy, Israel, and many others.
Singapore, however, has the world's strictest anti-drug laws, harshly punishing for possession of even a minuscule amount of narcotic substances. Numerous criminals were executed in the country, with at least 11 people hanged for drug offences last year.
All comments
Show new comments (0)