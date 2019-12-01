Singapore Allows Use of Cannabis-Based Medication for First Time - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The government of Singapore has permitted using a marijuana-based medication for the treatment of epilepsy for the first time, Straits Times reported on Sunday.

According to the Straits Times newspaper, the medicine is required for treatment of a girl, who has not responded to other types of medication. The patient's doctor requested the city-state's Health Sciences Authority to allow the medication to be admitted into the country.

Currently, using cannabis for medicinal purposes is allowed in many countries around the world, such as Argentina, Italy, Israel, and many others.

© AP Photo / Wong Maye-E Singapore Gurkha policemen guard the grounds surrounding the venue of the 14th International Institute for Strategic Studies Shangri-la Dialogue, or IISS, Asia Security Summit, Sunday, May 31, 2015, in Singapore

Singapore, however, has the world's strictest anti-drug laws, harshly punishing for possession of even a minuscule amount of narcotic substances. Numerous criminals were executed in the country, with at least 11 people hanged for drug offences last year.