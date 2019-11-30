Register
30 November 2019
    Daesh fighter

    Indian Anti-Terror Agency Raids Daesh Suspects in Country's South

    Asia & Pacific
    New Delhi (Sputnik): Following terror threats to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and cricket captain Virat Kohli in New Delhi, national security forces in India have been on heightened alert.

    In order to crackdown on Daesh* in India, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids in two different cities in southern India’s state of Tamil Nadu (TN) on Saturday, seizing documents and laptops.

    Along with six mobile phones, 11 SIM cards, a pen drive, a hard disk, a memory card, and five CDs, an axe was also confiscated by NIA officials during the raid.

    The seized items will be submitted to Tamil Nadu's special NIA court located in Ernakulam city for further forensic examination. 

    The raids were conducted at the houses of two suspected Daesh terrorists - Alavudeen and S. Sarfudeen in two different cities, Thanjavur and Tiruchirappalli in Tamil Nadu, an official statement from the NIA said on Saturday.

    Named Mohammed Azarudheen and Shiek Hidayathulla, the terrorists arrested in June were part of a six-person team who were propagating the radical ideologies of Daesh on social media, intending to lure vulnerable youth from Kerela and Tamil Nadu into the self-declared caliphate.

    Earlier, in October, the NIA received an anonymous letter claiming that the Indian national cricket team, and particularly its captain Kohli, as well as eminent political leaders including President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Modi, and Home Minister Amit Shah, were on a terror-hit list.

    The anonymous letter also stated that the terror group "All India Lashkar" – functioning out of the coastal city of Kozhikode in India's southern state of Kerala, might be responsible for targeting the Indian leaders.

    The All India Lashkar terror organisation is part of the Pakistan-based terror organisation "Lashkar-e-Taiba", which is thought to have been involved in several terror acts in India, including the 2001 parliament attack, the 2008 Mumbai attack, and the 2019 Pulwama attack on Indian security personnel in Jammu and Kashmir state.

    Following continuous threat messages, Indian investigative agencies are being cautious.

    Earlier, last week, officials from the Delhi Police Special Cell apprehended three people with improvised explosive devices (IED) with links to Daesh in the tea-state of Assam.

    *Daesh, also known as ISIS/IS/Islamic State, is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.

