Register
16:35 GMT +329 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Massive Protests by University Students in New Delhi Against Fee Hike and Education Privatisation

    University Students March to Indian Parliament to Protest Fee Hike, Education Privatisation - Video

    © Sputnik /
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn5.img.sputniknews.com/images//107743/64/1077436491.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/201911291077436043-university-students-march-to-indian-parliament-to-protest-fee-hike-education-privatisation---video/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): There has been an ongoing tussle between the government of India and students from various universities, especially from the country's leading educational institution, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), who allege the present dispensation ruling in the country is “anti-student”.

    Students from several universities and members of prominent student organisations, including the All India Students Association and Students’ Federation of India, staged a protest outside the Parliament in India’s national capital city on Friday.

    In the video, students can be seen chanting slogans: “Fee hike se Azaadi” ("We want freedom from fee hike").

    Students can be seen holding placards that read: “JNU Vice-Chancellor (Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar) should resign”; “Hostel fee hike in JNU would eliminate 40 percent of the students”.

    The protesters are demanding a complete roll back of the 400 percent-hike in hostel fees for Jawaharlal Nehru University that was partially abandoned earlier this month.

    Under a recently proposed scheme for economic assistance by JNU’s executive committee for students below the poverty line, the rent for a double-bed room, which was earlier hiked from $0.14 (Rs. 10) per month to $4 (Rs.300) per month from, has been cut to $2 (Rs.150) per month.

    Rent for a single-bed room, proposed at $8.33 (Rs. 600) per month from $0.28 (Rs. 20) per month has been reduced to $4.16 (Rs. 300) per month. The one-time refundable security deposit for the hostel canteen has been relaxed from $166 (Rs 12,000) to $69 (Rs. 5,500).

    The JNU Students' Union, however, wasn't satisfied with the "major rollback", and vowed to proceed with the strike, as the proposal, it said, was only for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) of students.

    Earlier this month, the students from JNU, who have been protesting for nearly a month now, were stopped from continuing their protest march to Parliament. The government had imposed Section 144, prohibiting the assembly of four or more people in an area, something which prompted the students to demand the resignation of Indian Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal.

    Related:

    JNU Fee Hike Row: Bollywood Comes Out in Support of Protesting Students
    Fact Check of X-rated Pictures of JNU Protest Reveals Dirty War of Divided Indians
    JNU Fee Hike: Massive Protest in Delhi for Indian Education Minister’s Resignation
    Tags:
    university, university, students, privatisation, Education, hike, fee, protest, Jawaharlal Nehru University, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Bolivian wrestler Blanca Perez, aka Katy The Beautiful, a member of the Fighting Cholitas, fights with a male wrestler at Sharks of the Ring wrestling club in El Alto, Bolivia, on November 24, 2019.
    In Petticoat and Hat: The Art of Cholita Wrestling
    Turkeys & Testimonies
    Turkeys & Testimonies
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse