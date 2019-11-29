Register
15:04 GMT +329 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Panipat | Official Trailer

    Bollywood's Ashutosh Gowariker Reveals Why He Directed a Film on Third Battle of Panipat

    © Photo: YouTube/ Reliance Entertainment
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn4.img.sputniknews.com/images//107743/58/1077435800.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/201911291077434545-bollywoods-ashutosh-gowariker-reveals-why-he-directed-a-film-on-third-battle-of-panipat/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Bollywood actors Arjun Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt-star in “Panipat” which showcases a battle that took place between the Marathas and the then-Kinf of Afghanistan Ahmad Shah Abdali in 1761. The movie’s director says working on it was a huge cinematic challenge especially the battle scene sequence.

    Indian film director Ashutosh Gowarikar, who won a National Film Award for his 2001 release “Lagaan”, feels it was important to make a film on the Battle of Panipat, probably the only war in the history “where an army has walked for about 1,000 km to stop the invader”.

    “That’s why this story needed to be told through cinema", Ashutosh said in a statement released by IMDB, the world's most popular and authoritative source for movie, TV, and celebrity content. The film also stars Kriti Sanon.

    Through the film’s trailer, Gowariker takes the audience behind the scenes where he offers a glimpse of the storyline, the cast and the cinematography of the film. He also speaks about the difficulties he faced while directing “Panipat”.

    The march of the army from Pune to Delhi was the most difficult part of the shooting of the film. Sadashivrao Bhau (played by Arjun Kapoor) left with an army of about 50,000 soldiers and Abdali (played by Sanjay Dutt) left with an army of about 100,000 soldiers, to shoot was a huge cinematic challenge for me".

    Stating that on the exterior it had to be entertaining but at the same time it needed to have pathos, the director said: “This story is all about courage and bravery".

    “We had only read about the third battle of Panipat in school but never really knew why the battle was fought, the reason behind it or even the events that led to it. This was an opportunity to explore the story and that is why I made this film", he explained in the trailer.

    The director also said that right from the start he had the cast in mind.

    Sharing about the characters in the film, Ashutosh said: “Right from the scripting phase, I knew the actors I wanted in each role – Sanjay Dutt as Abdali, Arjun Kapoor as Sadashivrao and Kriti Sanon as Parvatibai and all of them have supported the film relentlessly. Arjun as Sadashivrao shaved off his hair and remained bald for six months. All this contributed to the authenticity of the film".

    Related:

    Fans Flood Twitter to Praise Iconic 16-Year-Old Bollywood Movie Starring Shah Rukh Khan
    Italian Lifestyle Giant Diesel Ropes in First Bollywood Celebrity to Endorse Watches in India
    Romantic Russian Flick Could Star Bollywood's Ishan Khatter, Who BTW is Up For It
    Tags:
    battle, war, film, Hollywood, Bollywood
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Bolivian wrestler Blanca Perez, aka Katy The Beautiful, a member of the Fighting Cholitas, fights with a male wrestler at Sharks of the Ring wrestling club in El Alto, Bolivia, on November 24, 2019.
    In Petticoat and Hat: The Art of Cholita Wrestling
    Turkeys & Testimonies
    Turkeys & Testimonies
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse