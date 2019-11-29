Mass Protests Outside, Inside Indian Parliament Over Pragya Thakur's Controversial Remark on Gandhi

New Delhi (Sputnik): Mahatma Gandhi, the father of the nation, was assassinated by right-wing activist Nathuram Godse on 30 January 1948. Pragya Thakur had made the comment hailing Gandhi’s assassin in the run-up to the general elections earlier this year.

Members of the Indian Youth Congress are protesting outside the Indian Parliament over remarks made by MP Pragya Singh Thakur on Friday.

BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur had allegedly called Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin a patriot in Parliament. Her remarks led to nationwide outrage resulting in her removal from parliamentary panels.

Youth Congress members dressed as Mahatma Gandhi are chanting slogans such as: “Bapu hum sharminda hain, tere kaatil zinda hain (Mahatma Gandhi we are ashamed that your murderers are still alive)".

“Tum kya jano kurbani, Godse ki tum ho nishani (You don’t know sacrifice, you are Godse’s descendants)", protesters said while pointing at Pragya.

The whole controversy has shaken Parliament as well. Parliamentarians are arguing over the remarks while Pragya has said that her comments have been misquoted.

"I apologise if my remarks have hurt anyone. But my statements made in Parliament are being distorted to give them a different meaning. I respect Mahatma Gandhi's contribution to the nation", Pragya Singh Thakur said in Parliament.

Referring to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who had yesterday said: "Terrorist Pragya calls terrorist Godse, a patriot. She said it is an attack on her dignity as no charges against me have been proven in court".

While the opposition leaders carry slogans saying "Mahatma Gandhi ki Jai" ("All hail Mahatma Gandhi"), and 'Down, down Godse", Speaker Om Birla urged Lok Sabha members to keep the father of the nation above politics and said that the House doesn't permit the glorification of the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi.

However, Congress, the main opposition party, has demanded an unconditional apology from Pragya.

Mahatma Gandhi, the late activist and poltiician, is remembered all over the world for his non-violent struggle for freedom from British colonial rule. He was assassinated by Nathuram Godse in 1948.