BoyCottDabangg3 Trends on Twitter as Netizens Smell Conspiracy to Malign Hindu Culture

New Delhi (Sputnik): The movie starring Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is a sequel to the 2012 film “Dabangg 2” and the third installment of the “Dabangg” film series. The film also stars actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha’s daughter Sonakshi. It has garnered controversy for allegedly depicting Hindu culture in a negative light.

Netizens have demanded a ban on the film and requested the federal watchdog Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to withhold its certification as they feel the movie's title track “Hud Hud Dabangg” insults the religious sentiments of the Hindu community and denigrates saints. The song shows them dancing with guitars in their hands.

Social media users have asked Salman if he would ever show an Islamic cleric dancing like this.

Hindu Janajagruti Samiti demands to cancel the censor certificate for showing Shri Ram, Krishna & Shiva & Hindu Saints in poor light hurting the hindu Sentiments.



Is Hinduism always an easy target? #BoycottDabangg3 #FridayThoughts pic.twitter.com/3qCAAIyTaQ — Geetika Swami (@SwamiGeetika) November 29, 2019

#BoycottDabangg3 make these types film on Maulavi and maulana...stop insulting the Sadhu pic.twitter.com/l1rh6Ol6U0 — Shravan vishwakarma (@Advait94015816) November 29, 2019

#BoycottDabangg3



In the film, Sages have been depicted as dancing with @BeingSalmanKhan in a hideous and objectionable manner on the bank of a river. Some Sages are shown playing guitar in a western style. pic.twitter.com/QxUOZaCJRW — Renuka Valanju (@renukavalanju) November 29, 2019

Hindu Janajagruti Samiti has claimed that the film has hurt religious sentiments of the Hindu community



Sadhus have been shown dancing with Salman Khan in a hideous and objectionable manner. pic.twitter.com/yBy3nqZTfr — Swachchhanda (@Swachchhanda2) November 29, 2019

