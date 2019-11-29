BoyCottDabangg3 Trends on Twitter as Netizens Smell Conspiracy to Malign Hindu Culture

Netizens have demanded a ban on the film and requested the federal watchdog Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to withhold its certification as they feel the movie's title track “Hud Hud Dabangg” insults the religious sentiments of the Hindu community and denigrates saints. The song shows them dancing with guitars in their hands.
Social media users have asked Salman if he would ever show an Islamic cleric dancing like this.
Hindu Janajagruti Samiti demands to cancel the censor certificate for showing Shri Ram, Krishna & Shiva & Hindu Saints in poor light hurting the hindu Sentiments.— Geetika Swami (@SwamiGeetika) November 29, 2019
Is Hinduism always an easy target? #BoycottDabangg3 #FridayThoughts pic.twitter.com/3qCAAIyTaQ
#BoycottDabangg3 make these types film on Maulavi and maulana...stop insulting the Sadhu pic.twitter.com/l1rh6Ol6U0— Shravan vishwakarma (@Advait94015816) November 29, 2019
#BoycottDabangg3— Renuka Valanju (@renukavalanju) November 29, 2019
In the film, Sages have been depicted as dancing with @BeingSalmanKhan in a hideous and objectionable manner on the bank of a river. Some Sages are shown playing guitar in a western style. pic.twitter.com/QxUOZaCJRW
#BoycottDabangg3 @NehaliShimpi@Nandakhandagal1 @PadmajaChaudha1@AMakane888— Swachchhanda (@Swachchhanda2) November 29, 2019
Hindu Janajagruti Samiti has claimed that the film has hurt religious sentiments of the Hindu community
Sadhus have been shown dancing with Salman Khan in a hideous and objectionable manner. pic.twitter.com/yBy3nqZTfr
Kuttonka cinema dekhna band karo 1400 salse nai sudre aj kaisa sudrenge band karo a dikhaveki bhayi chara 😠— S M PATIL (@Santosh30555160) November 29, 2019
#BoycottDabangg3 Have you seen any Bishop, Maulavi Dancing on a film song as shown in the video ...?— Alok Mishra (@shrialokmishra) November 29, 2019
We demand #BoycottDabangg3 pic.twitter.com/Elrb1aAHCV
Bollywood's only aim is to malign Hindus???#BoycottDabangg3 pic.twitter.com/NhDpSEXOWC— NaveenChandra (@nkumartweets) November 29, 2019
We are proud of our Sadhu, Maharshi who gave us many useful inventions to whom the whole world is following now!— Shivalila Gubyad (@ShivalilaGubyad) November 29, 2019
😡Insulating such great Sadhus is insulting our culture!!#BoycottDabangg3 pic.twitter.com/8xMu080z8z
The film depicts the story of a happy-go-lucky, but fearless cop, Chulbul Pandey, who returns once again to go face-to-face with Balli Singh, a criminal.
All comments
Show new comments (0)