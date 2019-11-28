Green Lifestyle: Chief of India’s Hill State Vows to Make Electric SUV His Ride

New Delhi (Sputnik): Indian Ministers and the State chiefs have been actively promoting the use of e-vehicles and public transport amid increasing air pollution, especially in the country's north. Himachal Pradesh, also known as Queens of Hills, is the first Indian state to operate a fleet of electric buses.

In a novel move in India’s Himachal Pradesh state, its chief Jai Ram Thakur will use an electric SUV for travelling, officials said on Thursday.

“A new electric car has been added to the fleet of vehicles in the Himachal Chief’s cavalcade to travel within and outside state,” media reports quoted an official as saying.

The official added that the vehicle was purchased by the State’s Transport Department and gifted to the Chief Minister’s Office.

“Reports pointed out that if the vehicle is conducive for the hill topography, it would be added in the fleet of minister,” an administrative official said.

Heads and officials in other states are also keen to spread awareness regarding environmental degradation in the country. During the recent launch of a vehicle rationing scheme in New Delhi, aimed at reducing air pollution, Deputy Chief Manish Sisodia cycled to work so as to set an example for others.

Similarly, in November, the Minister for the Environment Prakash Javadekar arrived at the Parliament in an electric car, asking people to participate in the movement to fight pollution.

The government is also pushing for the adoption of e-vehicles and in 2017, it extended subsidies to electric buses.