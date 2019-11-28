Fans Flood Twitter to Praise Iconic 16-Year-Old Bollywood Movie Starring Shah Rukh Khan

New Delhi (Sputnik): 'Kal Ho Na Ho', one of the most beloved movies of Bollywood, starred Shah Rukh Khan; the romantic comedy drama has received accolades from the Indian audience as well as film critics. The movie garnered $12.7 million in 2003 in India, becoming the second highest grossing Indian film of the year.

The Bollywood movie ‘Kal Ho Na Ho’ hasn’t lost any of its charm among the Indian audience, as netizens flooded Twitter with nostalgic messages, expressing their love for the movie in commemorating the 16-year-anniversary of its release in 2003.

The Nikkhil Advani-directed movie is a tale of three friends trying to discover themselves and celebrate life. The movie is also a mix of traditional Bollywood drama, where you can see Aman (Shah Rukh Khan) actively refusing a proposal from his lady love (Preity Zinta), for his best friend Rohit Patel (Saif Ali Khan) who is also in love with her.

However, the movie shows how love and friendship still exists between the three of them. The climax of the hopeful and heart-warming movie leaves audiences reaching out for tissues.

The movie has such an aura that Twitterati still can’t get over it – the social media platform was flooded with iconic scenes from the movie and posts that express love for the 54-year-old Bollywood king Shah Rukh Khan.

Quote This Tweet And Tell How many Time You watch Kal Ho Na Ho Using This Tag 👇👇👇

16 YEARS OF KAL HO NAA HO pic.twitter.com/ZaMxJGaWsB — FARAZ INDIA WALE ᶻᵉʳᵒ (@FarazIndiaWale) November 27, 2019

I dont even remember how many times I’ve watched Kal Ho Na Ho. I just never ever get bored of it. Aman is ❤️️



16 YEARS OF KAL HO NAA HO pic.twitter.com/ZZ32celtIl — R A T N I $ H (@LoyalSachinFan) November 27, 2019

Haar paal yaha jee bhar jeeyo...

Joh hai sama kal hoon na hoon...



This scene still touches my heart!!



One of the ICONIC Film of Bollywood !



16 YEARS OF KAL HO NAA HO@iamsrk @realpreityzinta pic.twitter.com/3BhMcl68k0 — D Е Е Р А И К А Я 🇮🇳 (@SachinsWarrior) November 27, 2019

Some stories are forever ❤️ The love beyond life and its miseries there is beauty of lively love and friendship. Depicted beautifully in Kal Ho Na Ho #16YearsOfKHNH

RT if you cried in the movie. pic.twitter.com/Fg1GvZvwHi — Ramjaan SRKian⏺️ (@RReghiwale) November 27, 2019

A movie that taught us to celebrate every moment of our life coz who knows KAL HO NA HO 🤞#16YearsOfKHNH pic.twitter.com/2pQ43uqS6f — AnsariNaushad (@Nishiansari7) November 27, 2019

The title track of the movie won similar appreciation. High on emotional quotient, the infectious song inspires people to live in the present.

The most iconic song there will ever be.

16 YEARS OF KAL HO NA HOpic.twitter.com/SzW1TPu90f — Arzoo🌙 (@SHAH_ki_Arzoo_) November 27, 2019

Back in 2003, the movie was the biggest Bollywood hit overseas and broke Bollywood film records in the US. ‘Kal Ho Na Ho’ is also known for kicking off the trend of shooting Bollywood films in New York City, media reports said. The romantic-drama has also bagged two National Film Awards.