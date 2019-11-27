5.5-Magnitude Quake Hits Near Carlsberg Ridge in Indian Ocean - USGS

This comes after a 5.6-magnitude earthquake hit near Fiji in the Pacific Ocean earlier in the day.

A 5.5-magnitude quake hit the area near the Carlsberg Ridge in the Indian Ocean, the US Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre, the quake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres at 19:44 local time.

No tsunami alert has been issued, USGS said.

Earlier on Wednesday, a 5.6-magnitude quake was registered off Fiji in the Pacific Ocean. According to USGS, the epicentre of the quake was 493 km to the south of Suva with population of some 77,000 people. The quake occurred at a depth of about 570 km.