India’s Sikh Community Fumes as Turban-Clad Boy Asked to Remove His Religious Gear

New Delhi (Sputnik): The turban is a key form of identity for India’s Sikhs. Both women and men may wear turbans, which Sikhs regard as gifts handed down by their spiritual leaders.

An objection by a private school in northern Uttar Pradesh to a Sikh boy wearing his turban has triggered protests across the community. A Sikh Rights' body has also lodged a complaint with the local judicial authorities against the principal of the school for hurting their religious sentiments. It has also sent copies of the complaint to India’s top Sikh shrine management body, as well as the Prime Minister and federal Home Minister.

According to reports, the student named Navjot was asked by the principal of St Mary's School in Bijnor city of Uttar Pradesh, not to wear a turban to school.

Head of Shri Guru Singh Sabha – a religious shrine, Balbir Singh said the turban is a key part of their identity and dignity.

“We cannot stop wearing it. We tried to meet the principal of the school but were not given an appointment. Navjot’s parents met the principal who said that the student would not be allowed if he continues to wear the turban," Singh said.

The community was planning to protest if the principal did not apologise and withdraw the order.

Agitated netizens took to social media and slammed the school authorities

