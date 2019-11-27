Register
18:44 GMT +327 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Soldiers evacuate an injured comrade after a grenade blast at a market in Srinagar on November 4, 2019.

    Terror Incidents in Jammu and Kashmir 'Almost Nil', Indian Defence Minister Says

    © AFP 2019 / TAUSEEF MUSTAFA
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn4.img.sputniknews.com/images//107722/14/1077221435.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/201911271077418181-terror-incidents-in-jammu-and-kashmir-almost-nil-indian-defence-minister-says/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): The Indian government said on Wednesday that offices and educational institutions are working as normal in the Kashmir Valley. However, the authorities admitted that the internet will only be restored when the local administration gives them the green light.

    Terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir, specifically in the Valley, have dropped to “almost nil” due to the actions of government and security personnel, Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Wednesday.

    This security network was beefed up in August to neutralise potential protest activities following the decision to revoke the region's decades-old special quasi-autonomous status.

    "Terror incidents have been taking place in Jammu and Kashmir for the last 30-35 years. But I must compliment the forces. Terror incidents have now come down to almost nil,” the minister claimed while responding to a question raised by the opposition Congress in the Indian Parliament on Tuesday’s terror-related killings in the Jammu and Kashmir region’s Anantnag district.

    Rejecting the opposition’s charge of the government misleading Parliament on the situation in Kashmir, the minister claimed Kashmir has not experienced a major incident in the last five-and-a-half years.

    He also asserted that not a single person has died in police firing since 5 August though many feared bloodshed and more killings after the revocation of the region’s quasi-autonomous status.

    As regards the restoration of internet connections which have remained suspended for four months, the government has said telecom companies have to submit signed bonds committing that internet usage will be only for business purposes and that they share all “content” and “infrastructure” of the internet as and when required by the “security agencies”.

    The bond consists of six points, including no uploading of encrypted files containing videos or photos, no social networking, proxies, VPNs’ (Virtual Private Network) and Wi-Fi for the allowed IP (Internet Protocol address) and a commitment that all USB (common interface) ports will be disabled on the network, Indian news website The Wire reported.

    According to the website, companies will be held responsible “for any kind of breach and misuse of internet”.

    On 5 August, just hours before the central government revoked Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and later split the State into two central government administered union territories, authorities imposed a communication blackout across the valley to prevent any breakdown of law and order.

    The government restored postpaid mobile services in Kashmir on 12 October, but decided to keep internet services suspended.

    However, in the last week, internet connections are being restored in some hotels, guesthouses, travel agencies and government offices subject to them being used only for official purposes.

    Related:

    India Claims Situation in Kashmir Completely Normal Since Revocation of Special Status
    Indian Gov't Justifies Communication Blockade in Kashmir in Supreme Court, Citing “Internet Jihad”
    Tags:
    bonds, connection, open Internet, incidents, drop, Rajnath Singh, minister, defence, terror, Jammu and Kashmir, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Taylor Swift performs onstage during the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on 24 November 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
    47th Annual American Music Awards Held in Los Angeles
    Turkeys & Testimonies
    Turkeys & Testimonies
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse