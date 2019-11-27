Register
18:44 GMT +327 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Former Pakistani president and military ruler, Pervez Musharraf addresses a youth parliament in Karachi. (File)

    Pakistani Court Halts Verdict in Treason Case Against Former President Musharraf

    © AFP 2019 / ASIF HASSAN
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn3.img.sputniknews.com/images/104793/89/1047938979.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/201911271077418167-pakistani-court-halts-verdict-in-treason-case-against-former-president-musharraf/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): The treason trial, by the erstwhile Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) government, against retired Gen Pervez Musharraf for introducing the state of emergency in 2007 has been pending since 2013.

    A day before a special court was set to announce its judgement in the long-drawn out case against former president retired Gen Pervez Musharraf, the Islamabad High Court on Wednesday prevented it from issuing the verdict.

    If the former president, who abrogated the constitution twice, had been found guilty, he could have faced the death penalty.

    On 19 November, the special court concluded trial proceedings in the treason case against Musharraf for declaring a state of emergency on 3 November 2007.

    The High Court order came on a petition filed by the interior ministry which had requested it to set aside the special court's decision to announce its judgement in the treason case.

    The court accepted the ministry’s petition and barred the special court from announcing the verdict. The court issued directions on a similar petition filed by Musharraf.

    The federal government has been directed to appoint a new prosecutor in the treason case by 5 December. The special court has been ordered to announce its judgement after hearing all the parties.

    Musharraf was indicted in March 2014, and the prosecution tabled the evidence before the special court in September the same year. Musharraf, who is living in Dubai in self-exile, left Pakistan in March 2016.

    Related:

    Interpol Rejects Pakistan's Request to Arrest ex-President Musharraf - Official
    Imran Khan Vows His Government Will Crack Down on the Corrupt as Opposition Gears up for Azadi March
    Pakistan Court Reportedly Reserves Verdict in Treason Case Against former President Musharraf
    Tags:
    Islamabad, president, Prime Minister, Pervez Musharraf, Pakistan, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Taylor Swift performs onstage during the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on 24 November 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
    47th Annual American Music Awards Held in Los Angeles
    Turkeys & Testimonies
    Turkeys & Testimonies
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse