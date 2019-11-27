NoMoreBJP: Netizens Rise Against India’s Ruling Party After its Power Base Shrinks by 30 Percent

New Delhi (Sputnik): The dramatic turn of political events started in India’s second-largest state, Maharashtra, where the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) failed to form a ruling coalition despite emerging as the largest party in the state legislature.

Twitter users have started trolling BJP, as India's ruling party has lost its grip in many states, the latest being i Maharashtra, where it had to concede power to an opposition alliance.

The saffron colour of the party had overpowered the map of India with a staggering 71% of the vote in 2017. It has since ebbed to a mere 40% in 2019.

Netizens took aim at the Bharatiya Janata Party, with hashtags #NoMoreBJP and #BJPFreeIndia gaining momentum on Twitter, and have hared a map of India which shows saffron party losing its hue countrywide.

Power is not permanent and money will only get you so far. Now India is fighting back against the

fascism of #BJP#BjpMuktBharat #NoMoreBJP #BJPCheatsMaharashtra pic.twitter.com/xAto4wqw2F — अभिमन्यु राव (@abhimanyuraohry) November 27, 2019

What did Modi ji think?



He will continue to fool us & we will support him?



That's only applicable to andh Bhakts!#NoMoreBJP pic.twitter.com/hZL9aYcepJ — Bhartiya Socrates (@ind_pol_noob) November 27, 2019

Maharashtra becomes a part of #BjpMuktBharat process,

Not only loss of face loss but lost credibility bcoz office of President & PMO dragged to impose & revoke Governor rule. #NoMoreBJP #MaharashtraKaMahaDrama #MahaTwist #MaharashtraPoliticalDrama #MaharashtraCrisis pic.twitter.com/eB9EGCzMSc — Charan Singh Sapra (@Charanssapra) November 27, 2019

PM used his special powers to revoke Article 356 which can be used only on an emergency situation to a secret swearing- in. By doing so he has brought disrepute to PMO for his own personal gain and bite the dust.#NoMoreBJP pic.twitter.com/KeYQEp5iBW — Rp Singh NaviMumbai (@rpnavi) November 26, 2019

BJP hit a road block with its sub-par performance in Haryana and Maharashtra elections in September. The saffron party secured 105 seats in Maharashtra elections out of 288 Assembly constituencies but its alliance with regional Shiv Sena alliance fell flat, as the latter sought a power-sharing formula, which was unacceptable to BJP. Finally BJP’s 15-year alliance with like-minded Shiv Sena ended, with Shiv Sena joining the opposite camp, bargaining in the process to head the government.

In northern Haryana, BJP's vote share was a mirror 36.49 percent, which was 22 per cent less in comparison to the Lok Sabha polls held in April-May 2019. The upcoming assembly elections in Jharkhand further unveil the tough challenges BJP is set to face.

Earlier in 2019, it lost power in three northern states – Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, where the national opposition Congress Party has unseated BJP’s provincial governments.