Kashmir Getting Internet Facilities Restored, But Only on This Condition

New Delhi (Sputnik): On 5 August, just hours before New Delhi revoked Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and split the restive State into two union territories, authorities suspended all communication lines in the area.

Over the past two weeks, Internet service providers in the Kashmir have restored broadband Internet to over 100 businesses including hotels, travel agents, IT companies and some business organisations; as well as police and some government offices.

This has happened after clearance from the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

But in order to receive Internet access, users have to follow six conditions that include allowing the state “complete access to all content and infrastructure”, promising not to surf social media or upload “any encrypted file”, and pledging that “all USB ports on the network will be disabled” and usage will be for “business purposes” only.

According to the police, there are several factors to be taken into consideration before restoring the internet to any office or business. The clearance is mandatory.

While the Internet has been restored to Doordarshan, the national television channel, and All India Radio, it is yet to be restored to media offices and journalists in Kashmir.

On Tuesday, a list of journalists working in Kashmir was sought from J&K Police. Police officials say the list is to find out the possibility of restoring Internet to journalists and media offices.