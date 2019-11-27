New Delhi (Sputnik): With nearly 5,500 employees, India is the second-largest location for Adobe, globally. Almost one-third of the research and development of the American multinational happens in Indian laboratories.

The California-headquartered American software giant on Wednesday appointed Nanda Kambhatla to head Adobe's research division in India.

“Based out of Bengaluru, Kambhatla will lead Adobe's research initiatives in the region, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), Natural Language Processing (NLP), Machine Learning (ML), Big-Data Analytics and Insight, and Content Intelligence technologies,” the company said in a statement.

Kambhatla, who has over 20 years of research experience, earlier worked as the Vice-President of Enterprise AI at Symphony, a group of leading business-to-business AI companies. He has also worked at IBM Research in various capacities.

In early November, Adobe CEO and President Shantanu Narayen had said India is a strategic area for Adobe.

Speaking at the "Adobe Max" creative conference in Los Angeles, United States, Narayen had pointed out that India is undergoing a digital transformation, and the biggest opportunity for Adobe lies in unlocking the potential of the billion-plus people living in India and making digital literacy accessible to all.

The government-run Indian think tank NITI Aayog had, earlier this year, partnered with Adobe to spread digital literacy among school children in India.