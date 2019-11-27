The Equalizers: Movie Directors Seek to Purge Gender Roles From Film Industry In India

Panjim (Sputnik): At a time when movies like "Raazi" and "Piku" with strong and vibrant female protagonists are churning box-office numbers, ace Bollywood directors - Meghna Gulzar and Aditya Dhar have said that they are doing their bit to 'un-gender' the roles of cast and crew members in their movies.

Addressing different sessions on day five of the 50th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), which is happening in Panjim, the capital of India's "equivalent" of Las Vegas - Goa, the directors have spilled the beans on the position of ladies in Indian cinema.

According to Meghna Gulzar, the "gender lense" only comes into an important position if it is used for "aesthetically right reasons" - i.e. to have a male's point of view on a female-oriented film.