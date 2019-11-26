Philippine Authorities Detain 9 People for Dumping Toxin Into River - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Philippine law enforcement officers have detained nine people who poured toxic wastes into the Cabangan River, national media reported on Tuesday.

According to the Philippine News Agency, on 15 November, the National Bureau of Investigation Environmental Crime Division received information about the illegal transportation of phosphogypsum, which is a hazardous toxin.

A day later, the law enforcement bodies found a Liberian-flagged vessel that had dumped 53,000 tonnes of phosphogypsum from South Korea into the river.

The detainees reportedly include two Chinese and seven Philippine citizens.