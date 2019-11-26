New Delhi (Sputnik): The world’s largest flower carpet was weaved with 50 tonnes of fresh flowers in Dubai; its seven colours represent the seven emirates of the UAE. The 9,290 square metre (100,000 square foot) carpet entered the Guinness Book of World Records.

The world's largest fresh flower carpet, woven from Indian marigolds, has entered the Guinness Book of World Records. The Indian city of Bengaluru, known as the Silicon Valley of the country, contributed to Dubai’s remarkable floral carpet by shipping 41,444 kg of marigolds.

The freshly-harvested flowers were sourced from various parts of the city and surrounding districts, including Devanahalli and Chikaballapur.

And it was only made possible through one of its kind cold chain facility in the country which can handle the movement of perishable cargo.

The magnificent carpet, callled “Flowers of Tolerance", was laid out with the help of 5,000 volunteers from 150 nationalities at Dubai Festival City to highlight the values of tolerance.

According to the General Convenor of the event, 22 types of flowers were imported from India, Kenya and other countries to make the record breaking carpet of flowers.