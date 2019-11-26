Two Killed, Several Injured in IED Blast in Kashmir

New Delhi (Sputnik): At least two people were killed and five injured on Tuesday in an IED blast in the Anantnag district on the Indian-side of Kashmir, police said.

Initial information revealed that one of the dead was as local village representative Peer Rafi Ahmad while another was from the fisheries department. Four of the injured have been admitted to a local hospital while one government official has been taken to Srinagar.

Tuesday marks the second day of the second phase of the Indian government’s flagship ‘Back to Village’ outreach programme that is aimed to provide governance to the rural populace. Senior government officials including the lieutenant governor of the state, will be visiting various Halqa Panchayats in both Kashmir and Jammu Divisions between 25 and 30 November.

The state police also confirmed another blast in Srinagar in which at least three people were injured.

"This afternoon a low-intensity blast took place near a shopping complex outside Kashmir University," a police official in Srinagar said. "Three people were wounded in the blast."

Indian police also killed at least two Hizb-ul-Mujahideen terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.

#Pulwama #encounter update: Killed #terrorists have been identified as Irfan Ahmad Sheikh & Irfan Ahmad Rather. Affiliated with proscribed #terror outfit #HM. Arms & ammunition recovered. Involved in terror #crimes. Case registered.@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) November 26, 2019

​The Indian government has faced resistance from some sections of Kashmir society since the abrogation of the special status of Kashmir on 5 August. The Indian home ministry admitted that it had placed over 600 political leaders under house arrest. Internet services have also been suspended.