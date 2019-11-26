India's Electric Eye: Space Chief Visits Shrine Ahead of Satellite Launch That Gives Edge to Army

New Delhi (Sputnik): The 26 hours countdown to the launch of the PSLV rocket, the first after the failed Chandrayaan-2 Mission in September, started on Tuesday. Cartosat-3 is an advanced satellite having a resolution of 25 cm which enables it to identify two objects separated by a distance of 25 cm.

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief Kailasavadivoo Sivan has offered prayers at the famous hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala in Andhra Pradesh. Sivan visited the shrine which is 60 miles from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota, the rocket launch site.

The launch is scheduled for 0928 Hrs local time on Wednesday. ISRO had earlier postponed the launch of Cartosat-3 for two days without giving any specific reason.

Ahead of crucial lunch of its 3rd generation earth observation satellite #Cartosat3, @isro chief K Sivan offered prayers at the famous hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala. #AndhraPradesh pic.twitter.com/dbPmiB4YiW — Aashish (@Ashi_IndiaToday) November 26, 2019

The rocket will carry the 1,625 kg Cartosat-3 satellite and 13 commercial nanosatellites from the US related to earth observation, and communication testbed. Cartosat-3 is a third generation agile advanced satellite having high resolution imaging capability which will be placed in an orbit of 509 km (316 miles) at an inclination of 97.5 degree.

“PSLV-C47 is the 21st flight of PSLV in 'XL' configuration (with 6 solid strap-on motors). Cartosat-3 is the ninth satellite of Cartosat series. This will be the fifth launch of 2019,” the ISRO said.

#ISRO #PSLV #Cartosat3

26 hours countdown for the launch of PSLV-C47 mission commenced today at 0728 Hrs (IST) from SDSC SHAR, Sriharikota.

Launch is scheduled at 0928 Hrs IST on November 27, 2019



Updates will continue... pic.twitter.com/2Gva0CSy5U — ISRO (@isro) November 26, 2019

Cartosat series satellites were employed in 2016 when the Indian Army carried out a cross border strike along the line of control by providing ‘Area of Interest’ based images.

Cartosat-3 has a wider spatial range (approximately 16 km), multi-spectral and hyperspectral (captures light from across the electromagnetic spectrum) capabilities, which can assist in locating enemy hideouts and terror hubs.