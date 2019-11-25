US academic Tom Nichols was blasted on social media on Monday for his disparaging comments about Indian cuisine in a Twitter post, saying "it is terrible and we pretend it isn't."
Nichols' attack was a response to a tweet by Jon Becker, a super-utility student manager who suggested that his followers write their "most controversial food opinion, I love controversial food opinions.”
Zomato, the Indian restaurant aggregator and American actress-cum-model Padma Laxmi, hit back at Nichols for his tweet.
While Zomato suggested that this is now a good time to introduce a dislike button on Twitter, Padma Laxmi asked him “Do you not have tastebuds?”
Nichols was severely trolled by other netizens.
Many were furious and labelled Nichols as "insane" in the comments section.
Zomato's response to Tom Nichols because it was kickass.
Some Twitter users even suggested that Nichols is going to hell.
