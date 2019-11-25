US academic Tom Nichols was blasted on social media on Monday for his disparaging comments about Indian cuisine in a Twitter post, saying "it is terrible and we pretend it isn't."

Nichols' attack was a response to a tweet by Jon Becker, a super-utility student manager who suggested that his followers write their "most controversial food opinion, I love controversial food opinions.”

Zomato, the Indian restaurant aggregator and American actress-cum-model Padma Laxmi, hit back at Nichols for his tweet.

While Zomato suggested that this is now a good time to introduce a dislike button on Twitter, Padma Laxmi asked him “Do you not have tastebuds?”

Nichols was severely trolled by other netizens.