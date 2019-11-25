'World's Largest Kidney' Weighing 7.4 kg Removed in Indian Hospital, Doctors Say

New Delhi (Sputnik): The patient suffered from a genetic disorder, autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD), in which fluid-filled cysts develop in both kidneys. This leads to swelling and renal failure. ADKPD later requires renal transplant.

Surgeons in India’s national capital have removed a kidney weighing 7.4 kg from the abdomen of a 56-year-old Delhi resident. They claim it be the world's largest kidney removed, equalling the weight of two newborn babies.

"While a normal human kidney weighs between 120-150 gm, this kidney equalled the weight of two newborn human babies," said Dr. Sachin Kathuria, urology consultant at the city’s Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

It took a two-hour surgery to remove the organ whose dimensions were 32 x 21.8 cm. It had occupied almost the entire abdominal cavity of the patient.

"Although pre-operative scans showed a huge kidney, even we did not expect it will be the heaviest," Dr Kathuria said.

The Guinness World Records mentions the removal of a kidney weighing 4.25 kg by doctors in 2017 from a patient suffering from polycystic kidney disease.

The doctors at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital have plans to apply to the Guinness World Records.

The doctors said that the patient has since recovered and has been discharged from the hospital. He is undergoing dialysis and waiting for a renal transplant.