Register
17:59 GMT +325 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    India protest

    Hundreds of Thousands Rally in India Against Amazon, Flipkart - Photos

    © Photo : Advitya Bahl
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    New Delhi (Sputnik): The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) held a countrywide protest in over 300 cities against the alleged predatory pricing and deep discounts offered by e-commerce majors like Amazon and Flipkart. Protesters also hit out at politicians for not supporting them.

    Agitated over the way companies like US-based Amazon and Flipkart are gripping the retail markets in the country, around a million supporters of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) held a countrywide protest march on Monday.

    The protestors submitted memoranda to the District Collectors for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to highlight that they regard Amazon and Flipkart as being similar to Britain’s East India Company (which ruled India before 1947), saying the e-retailers should be immediately stopped from conducting business in the country.

    Terming the unethical trade practices of Amazon and Flipkart in e-commerce as an "economic epidemic", Praveen Khandelwal, Secretary General of CAIT said if these companies were not stopped from their own arbitrariness then the future of commerce in the country would be at risk.

    “There are chances that more foreign companies will do business in India with similar practices and the e-commerce and retail trade having an annual turnover of more than $633 billion dollar approx. (INR 4.5 million crore) will be hijacked and get monopolised in few hands,” said Khandelwal.

    Protesters also took a dig at all the political parties in the country for their silence on this issue and claimed that their silence will cause much harm to not only 70 million traders of the country but also to the 400 million people employed by them.

    India protest
    © Photo :
    India protest
    “The silence of all political parties on this issue will force the traders of the country for a boycott of all political parties,” Khandelwal said.

    Amazon and Flipkart are acting as the second version of the East India Company, which needs to be stopped immediately in the larger interest of trade, economy and the country, he added.

    The traders also said it was immensely disturbing that gross violations of FDI (foreign direct investment) policy were being done by these two companies. The traders allege that Amazon and Flipkart are selling goods at less than cost, giving huge discounts, influencing the prices in the market, creating an uneven level playing market and other unethical business practices, selling exclusive products on these portals and causing huge losses of revenue to the government, 

    "We are astonished to see that even after complaining at all levels with supportive evidences, no action has been taken against these Companies so far which is matter of grave concern," said CAIT's National President B.C. Bhartia.

    Last week, the CAIT had requested a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to complain about the alleged unfair trade practices being followed by Amazon in the country.

    Related:

    Despite Legal Troubles, Amazon India Still A Draw for CEO Jeff Bezos
    Indian Traders Up the Ante Against 'Unfair Practices' of E-Commerce Giant Amazon
    Amazon Files Lawsuit Against Pentagon Over Loss of $10 Bln Cloud Contract to Microsoft
    Tags:
    traders, e-commerce, protest, Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), Amazon, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Taylor Swift performs onstage during the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on 24 November 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
    47th Annual American Music Awards Held in Los Angeles
    Taxing Jobs, Little Returns
    Taxing Jobs, Little Returns
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse