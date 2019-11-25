Sly Elephant Breaks Electric Fence with Brilliant Hack - Video

New Delhi (Sputnik) - In a video, the crafty jumbo not only showed presence of mind but also displayed quick-wittedness by breaking open the electric fence to escape the jungle.

The video shows a massive elephant first gauging the electric current running in the fence by lightly touching its feet on the wires. The jumbo then touches the wooden pole on which the wires were tied with the same technique and pushes it down to break free from the jungle. However, the wooden pole propels back, rendering his first attempt a fail.

The crafty animal then throws a wooden log on the live wires before successfully pushing the fence down.

After successfully accomplishing his mission the jumbo, seemed pleased with his feat and ran towards the road to reach another part of the jungle.

The heart-warming video evoked several reactions on Twitter. While many slammed the authorities for putting up electric fences, others were just amused at the sight of an elephant showing his tricks.