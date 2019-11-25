Media Outlet Reveals New Details of Female K-Pop Star Goo Hara's Death

A petition calling for tougher punishments for abusive online comments emerged in the wake of the singer’s death, accruing thousands of signatures in less than a day.

Singer and actress Goo Hara, former member of the prominent South Korean girl group Kara, apparently left a note prior to her death, the Daily Mail reports.

News of this development comes after the 28-year old K-pop star was found dead at her home in Seoul on 25 November.

"A handwritten note that was pessimistic about her life was found on a living room table," Lee Yong-pyo, commissioner of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, said as quoted by the newspaper.

Earlier this year, Goo Hara ended up being hospitalised after a suspected suicide attempt, apologising to her fans and saying that she had been "in agony over a number of issues."

At the time, the singer was involved in a legal row with her ex-boyfriend who allegedly blackmailed her with their sex videos and threatened "to end her entertainment career" by revealing the vids to the public.

Following Goo Hara’s death, an online petition calling for tougher punishments for cybercrimes and abusive online comments, to be submitted to the presidential palace, accrued over 20,000 signatures less than a day after its creation.

"It was not long ago that we lost someone through hate comments and this cannot happen again. Please protect the people from hate comments and criticisms that are spreading like a virus," the petition said.