New Delhi (Sputnik): The Indian prime minister talks to voters each month on the radio to share his personal vision and his government’s perspective on various issues.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has revealed that it was his passion to read books until Google arrived and provided online shortcuts.

Addressing the nation on Sunday during ‘Mann ki Baat’, the monthly radio programme he hosts, Modi responded to a question from a student in Haryana who asked if the prime minister gets time to watch television, movies or read books despite his busy schedule.

Modi replied that he always loved reading books but these days I cannot read much due to the impact of Google.

Modi added he never had any interest in watching films and also he doesn’t watch TV regularly. However, he said he sometimes watched the Discovery Channel.

The Indian prime minister also interacted with National Cadet Corps students and answered their questions. He spoke about the significance of Armed Forces Flag Day and paid tributes to the country's armed forces. At the same time, he appealed to the people of India to contribute towards the welfare of armed forces personnel.