Register
17:59 GMT +325 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    v

    Jharkhand: Issues That Touch A Nerve in This Tribal State of India Ahead of Elections

    CC BY-SA 2.0 / juggadery / Jharkhand
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    New Delhi (Spuntik): India’s eastern State of Jharkhand, ruled by the nationalist Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), has a majority of its tribal population gearing up to witness the five-phase Assembly elections starting 30 November.

    The chief of India’s nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Amit Shah, may have sounded the bugle in Jharkhand with an election campaign largely built around touting the party’s nationally-significant accomplishments, Article 370 and the Ayodhya verdict. However, the state, which is slated for a round of elections, faces various region-specific issues that may play a decisive role in directing voters.

     “The State has never had a majority government. In 2014, when the BJP came to power, it gave hope that the issue of the regularisation of 65,000 para teachers would be resolved (but it wasn’t). We have been serving for 10-15 years now,” said Sanjay Dubey of Ekikrit Para Sikshak Sangharsh Morcha, an organisation which fights for the rights of para teachers.

    The term Para Teachers refers to a category of teacher appointments made in deviation with the State government’s norms of recruitment – at lesser pay scale than that of a regular teacher; appointed to fill vacancies with limited resources and in the least time possible. 

    In 2018, para teachers launched a massive 65-day strike in Jharkhand, demanding fixed pay scales, the regularisation of their jobs, and higher pay.

    “We carried out a large-scale protest in which nearly 300 members were jailed. The government promised to form a committee but nothing as has been done further,” the leader said.

    Dubey added: “Whichever party promises us to get this demand fulfilled, we, a family of 65,000 people, will move towards that party.”

    A senior political analyst, who did not wish to be named, said: “These teachers are the backbone of rural education. If they are unhappy about the government education policies, they can, of course, form a perception of government (and vote against it)."

    Another issue is the government’s attempt to amend certain provisions of Chota Nagpur Tenancy Act, which forbids the transfer of tribal land to a non-tribal person in the state.

    “Jharkhand is a welfare state which falls under the 5th schedule. The BJP introduced a bill in the Legislative Assembly, which was dropped as it failed to obtain the Governor’s nod. But the government’s move led to resentment among a large chunk of the tribal people, who resorted to the ‘Pathalgadi’ movement in Jharkhand’s khunti district,” said another political analyst on the condition of anonymity. 

    Many tribals in the state have declared the village’s local governing body as the only sovereign authority, “to sort of boycott of the law formulated by the Indian or the state government”.

    “Without the green signal of the Gram Sabha (village governing body) no law can be passed in that region. So, they resorted to Pathalgadi,” said the analyst, who has knowledge of ground level issues in the state.

    A Sedition Case has been registered against 15,000 people in Khunti district. These 15,000 people and their families are disgruntled, and may boycott the polls,” he added.

    The issue of unemployment and corruption in lower bureaucracy is also rampant, the senior analyst claimed.

    “After a slowdown in auto sector, a few existing industries in and around Jamshedpur (city) had to shut down. Local employment opportunities are on the decline,” he said.

    The industrial city of Jamshedpur in Jharkhand is known for its affiliation to major industry players such as Tatas. Therefore, it’s a source of employment for many residents.

    “Opposition parties in State are trying to create, particularly among young voters, a perception that all major employment opportunities are being grabbed by outsiders. They are trying to capitalise on it,” he said.

    Lastly, the State is still “devoid” of basic facilities like a continuous electricity supply – a factor that may play against the head of the Indian State – Raghubar Das.

    “When you compare (the situation) with neighbouring Bihar, the situation is far from improved. Bihar gets 14-15 hours of power per day. Some areas in Jharkhand hardly get 1-2 hours of power,” he added.

    The results of the Jharkhand State elections to the 81-member Assembly will be declared on 23 December.

    Related:

    Political Crisis in Indian State of Maharashtra Enters Final Stretch, Solution in Sight - Reports
    Indian Politician Uddhav Thackeray to be Next Maharashtra State Chief
    Indian State of Jharkhand Says #GoBackModi Ahead of Prime Minister's Visit
    Tags:
    tribal, elections, Jharkhand
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Taylor Swift performs onstage during the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on 24 November 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
    47th Annual American Music Awards Held in Los Angeles
    Taxing Jobs, Little Returns
    Taxing Jobs, Little Returns
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse