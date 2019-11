The pontiff's four-day tour to Japan marks the first visit by the leader of the Catholic Church in 38 years, since St. John Paul II's official trip to the East Asian country in 1981.

Pope Francis is leading a mass at the Tokyo Dome on Monday, 25 November, as part of his four-day visit to Japan that began on Saturday.

The Pope paid a visit to the atomic bombing sites in Nagasaki and Hiroshima on the first full day of his tour.

As part of his trip, the pontiff has scheduled meetings with the country's Prime Minister Abe Shinzo and newly-enthroned Emperor Naruhito.