Indian State of Jharkhand Says #GoBackModi Ahead of Prime Minister's Visit

A Twitter backlash rallying around the hashtag #GoBackModi has erupted during Modi’s election campaign in the eastern state of Jharkhand, where elections are scheduled to kick off on 30 November.
The present trending hashtag is also a protest against failure of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) government to fulfil the promises it made during the provincial legislature elections in 2014. The affiliation of the twitter users of this campaign, however, was not known.
We want job , not your Jumla and Fraud Modi !#GoBackModi pic.twitter.com/vN61TvK76D— Jasveer Firozpur (@Jasveer_Inc) November 25, 2019
We want constitution not manusmriti— Bimla Joshi beena 1.1K (@BJoshibeena) November 25, 2019
We want secularism not facism
We want education not statue
We want good economy not the madir
We want media not modia/godi media
We want educated not chaiwaala
We want prime Minister not supreme leader
We want our democracy back#GoBackModi
The Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) students, who were paying Rs 375 earlier, will now pay Rs 1200 for five subjects.— SC /ST /OBC /Minority Movement (@Mravd_hesh) November 25, 2019
Modi is anti-SC and anti-ST..#GoBackModi
We want job , not your Jumla and Fraud Modi !#GoBackModi #GoBackModi pic.twitter.com/5TqFY1tqaO— Anu Devi (@Anudevi9999) November 25, 2019
CBI vs CBI— Sanjay विश्वकर्मा (@SanjayV_INC) November 25, 2019
Farmer vs Police
Police vs judge
Student vs Police
Judge vs judge
Modai vs Media
Hindu vs Muslim
Mandir vs Masjid
This is few achievement of Mr Modi. he is not simmion so plz not trend #GoBackModi 😭😭😭
You can clearly understand what is going to happen in this assembly elections in Jharkhand from this picture#GoBackModi pic.twitter.com/kBS8x2t5KI— preetinaayak (@preetinaayak) November 25, 2019
#GoBackModi— Aurangzeb, The Great & Sivaji, Gateway of British (@AlamgirTheGreat) November 25, 2019
27% tribal people r in Jharkhand
Santali, Kurukh, Mundari and Ho are their language
Hindi extremists, defined "Hindi" as state language
Modi aimed to extinct all tribal language by acting
Grammar, Scripts & literature 4 tribal language not given importance by Modi
The eastern state of Jharkhand will go to polls in five phases from 30 November till 20 December. The main opposition Congress Party has formed an alliance with two parties from the region, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and the Rashtriya Janata Dal, to take on BJP.
In 2014, the BJP won 43 seats and formed a government along with the All Jharkhand Students’ Union (AJSU), a regional outfit with five members in the provincial legislature.
All comments
Show new comments (0)