Indian State of Jharkhand Says #GoBackModi Ahead of Prime Minister's Visit

New Delhi (Sputnik): Despite the popularity of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to the southern state of Tamil Nadu in October to receive Chinese President Xi Jingping at an informal summit, there was a trending campaign on Twitter saying #GobackModi.

A Twitter backlash rallying around the hashtag #GoBackModi has erupted during Modi’s election campaign in the eastern state of Jharkhand, where elections are scheduled to kick off on 30 November.

The present trending hashtag is also a protest against failure of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) government to fulfil the promises it made during the provincial legislature elections in 2014. The affiliation of the twitter users of this campaign, however, was not known.

We want job , not your Jumla and Fraud Modi !#GoBackModi pic.twitter.com/vN61TvK76D — Jasveer Firozpur (@Jasveer_Inc) November 25, 2019

We want constitution not manusmriti

We want secularism not facism

We want education not statue

We want good economy not the madir

We want media not modia/godi media

We want educated not chaiwaala

We want prime Minister not supreme leader

We want our democracy back#GoBackModi — Bimla Joshi beena 1.1K (@BJoshibeena) November 25, 2019

The Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) students, who were paying Rs 375 earlier, will now pay Rs 1200 for five subjects.

Modi is anti-SC and anti-ST..#GoBackModi — SC /ST /OBC /Minority Movement (@Mravd_hesh) November 25, 2019

We want job , not your Jumla and Fraud Modi !#GoBackModi #GoBackModi pic.twitter.com/5TqFY1tqaO — Anu Devi (@Anudevi9999) November 25, 2019

CBI vs CBI

Farmer vs Police

Police vs judge

Student vs Police

Judge vs judge

Modai vs Media

Hindu vs Muslim

Mandir vs Masjid



This is few achievement of Mr Modi. he is not simmion so plz not trend #GoBackModi 😭😭😭 — Sanjay विश्वकर्मा (@SanjayV_INC) November 25, 2019

You can clearly understand what is going to happen in this assembly elections in Jharkhand from this picture#GoBackModi pic.twitter.com/kBS8x2t5KI — preetinaayak (@preetinaayak) November 25, 2019

#GoBackModi



27% tribal people r in Jharkhand

Santali, Kurukh, Mundari and Ho are their language



Hindi extremists, defined "Hindi" as state language



Modi aimed to extinct all tribal language by acting



Grammar, Scripts & literature 4 tribal language not given importance by Modi — Aurangzeb, The Great & Sivaji, Gateway of British (@AlamgirTheGreat) November 25, 2019

​The eastern state of Jharkhand will go to polls in five phases from 30 November till 20 December. The main opposition Congress Party has formed an alliance with two parties from the region, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and the Rashtriya Janata Dal, to take on BJP.

In 2014, the BJP won 43 seats and formed a government along with the All Jharkhand Students’ Union (AJSU), a regional outfit with five members in the provincial legislature.