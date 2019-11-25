Pro-Democracy Bloc Winning in Hong Kong District Council Elections - Reports

BEIJING (Sputnik) - Representatives of opposition pro-democracy forces have gained an absolute majority in the District Council elections in Hong Kong, RTHK broadcaster reported on Monday, citing preliminary results of the vote counting.

Sunday’s District Council elections in Hong Kong are considered to be a test of support for both the local pro-establishment authorities and the so-called pro-democracy lawmakers after six months of protests. On the eve of the vote, instead of arranging new weekend protests, activists urged their supporters to go to the polls and vote for pro-democracy candidates.

According to the RTHK broadcaster, opposition candidates won around 390 of the 452 District Council seats.

Members of the district councils deal with such issues as transport and utilities on the level of neighborhoods. The elections had a record voter turnout of 2.94 million voters, representing 71.2 percent of registered voters, compared to the figure of 47 percent during previous election in 2015. All councils had been under pro-establishment control since the 2015 elections.

Hong Kong has been facing a wave of rallies against the now-withdrawn extradition bill since June. The protests eventually escalated into violent confrontations between demonstrators and the police. Beijing views the situation in Hong Kong is a direct result of foreign interference in China's domestic affairs and expresses full support for the local authorities' actions.