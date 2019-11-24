Foreign National Killed, Five Injured as Grenade Hurled at UN Vehicle in Afghan Capital Kabul

According to Afghanistan's Interior Ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi, five other people, including two Afghan personnel, were injured in the incident.

A foreign national has been killed and at least five people sustained injuries after a grenade was thrown at a United Nations vehicle in Afghanistan's capital city of Kabul, the country's Interior Ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said on Sunday.

جزئیات حمله تروریستی کابل!



حوالی ساعت 6:20 شام امروز به اثر پرتاب بم دستی بالای یکعراده واسطه (UN) در ساحه بخار خانه مربوط حوزه نهم شهر کابل 1 تبعه خاجی جان باخته و 5 تن از افراد ملکی مشمول 2 کارمند افغان UN به گونه سطحی زخم برداشته اند. — Nasrat Rahimi (@NasratRahimi12) November 24, 2019

​The spokesman did not specify the nationality of the deceased. No group has claimed the responsibility for the attack so far.

The deadly incident comes less than two weeks after a car bomb attack in the Afghan capital killed seven people and wounded seven more.

The explosion comes as the Afghan government and the Taliban movement have agreed to an exchange of prisoners, despite ongoing clashes in the country.

​The government has also declared its victory over the Daesh* terror group, stating that it was eliminated from its stronghold in eastern Nangarhar Province. According to Kabul, the organisation has only small cells across the country that will be destroyed by Afghan forces.

