Jammu and Kashmir Police Accidently Reveal Monitoring Tweets Including Imran Khan's

New Delhi (Sputnik): Police in Jammu and Kashmir have "mistakenly" revealed that they are monitoring social media posts, especially Twitter handles, regarding the situation in the Kashmir Valley situation since the revocation of Article 370 in August.

The Twitter handles include those of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, the country's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, activist Shehla Rashid, three journalists (two of them from Kashmir and another from Pakistan), as well as a few international news organisations from Turkey, Germany, and Pakistan.

In what is said to be an inadvertent move, the police on Friday sent out a list of tweets posted regarding the situation in Kashmir, particularly about alleged human rights violations there, along with a press release sent to journalists daily. The tweets had been compiled in a file, reports news18.com.

Soon after the email, the police sent a another letter saying the attached file had been forwarded “inadvertently”, requesting journalists to “ignore” it.

Police officers who spoke to News18 on condition of anonymity said social media is being monitored carefully since the now controversial move to revoke the state's status was taken on 5 August.

“We are very much concerned about what is happening in the virtual world", said one police officer.

The official also added that they have started to more rigorously monitor the updates of media organisations from Turkey, Pakistan, Germany, and China regarding Kashmir.

Kashmir has been at the heart of a dispute between India and its western neighbour Pakistan since both countries gained freedom from British colonial rule in 1947. Both nations administer parts of Kashmir while claiming the whole region as theirs. New Delhi and Islamabad have also fought three wars – two over Kashmir and a third for the liberation of Bangladesh in 1971.

In a surprise move in early August, the Indian Parliament abrogated the special status of the restive state of Jammu and Kashmir and divided it into two federally administered territories – Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. Some sections of society have celebrated the move while others have voiced their displeasure with it.