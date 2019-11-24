4.9 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off Tonga Coast - USGS

The quake was registered at 04:48 GMT with the epicentre located at a depth of 56.5 kilometres (35 miles). There have been no immediate reports about damage or casualties due to the earthquake and no tsunami threat has been reported.
M4.9 - 273km SSW of `Ohonua, Tonga— World Earthquakes on the Map (@MapQuake) November 24, 2019
Mag: 4.9
Depth: 56.54km
Date-Time: 2019-11-24 04:48:29 UTChttps://t.co/q5PbdHer9N#USGS #Earthquake #Tonga pic.twitter.com/8atfmZnR9x
The island nation is located on the edge of a seismically active zone, known as the Ring of Fire, where powerful earthquakes and volcanic activity are common.
