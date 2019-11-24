New Delhi (Sputnik): Many international brands are making inroads into the Indian market because of a growing awareness of well-traveled customers who don’t hesitate in spending money on products that are credible and show results.

Clients currently want greater performance for their spending, says renowned London-based hairdresser Jez Barnett who also feels that "finances are better now, including in India, than it was seven years ago when the world was in the middle of a long, drawn-out recession".

“There is an evolution of value-conscious consumerism in India as people in the country are well-travelled and accessible to trends that are happening globally. This growing awareness has made many international brands tap India as a market. We can see how in the past few years, so many globally acclaimed names have got new clients in the form of Indian consumers", Jez said.

“It has also opened doors in India as well as many feel that it’s not just metropolitan cities but tier 2 and tier 3 cities as well who are becoming a huge market for many", he added.

During his 30+ years in hairdressing, it’s always been Jez’s passion to create beautifully conditioned, easy to manage hair that show off his cuts and colours to their very best. He says that his treatments and products are salon exclusive.

He feels people in the country are now demanding more in terms of quality, “Hence it’s a great time to be creating treatments and products that deliver such a client delight".

According to a report by market research firm Mordor Intelligence that operates in the business of industry analysis and consulting, the Indian hair care market is forecast to reach $4.89 billion by 2024 growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.58 percent during the forecast period (2019 - 2024).

The changing consumer dynamics, coupled with increasing product awareness, has been identified as the major driver of the market. These changes are majorly due to the high millennial population, migration towards cities, and rising employment of women.

Barnett’s brand KeraStraight and INNOluxe also made its Indian debut last week. It was brought into the country by Evolvere Salon Solutions, importers who have sales, marketing, and distribution rights across India.

Talking about their expansion plans in the country, he said, “We're launching in Delhi with a fantastic academy lead by best hairdresser from London. All the courses will be aimed to engage as well as educate so the hair students return to their salon with more knowledge and motivation".

Another reason that brought him to India is the country's climate. Jez says that the pollution in the air and humid temperatures demand more attention be paid to maintain one's hair.

“There are many consumers who have hair they do not love, many have fine hair and want smooth, but bouncy hair. Others have thick unruly hair and would love to love their hair. On top of that, you have humidity and bad pollution that makes hair care very difficult".

“We've found hairdressers that are dedicated, skilled, and caring, but have up to now not had the treatments and products that they love working with to transform hair and create the repair they need to delight their clients. This is all about to change", he said.