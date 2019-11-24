Register
    Shiv Sena party supporters celebrate in Mumbai, India, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019

    As #MaharashtraPolitics Surprises Indians in Overnight 'Coup', Netizens Troll ‘Losers’ in Battle

    © AP Photo / Rajanish Kakade
    New Delhi (Sputnik): On Friday evening, Congress, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and Shiv Sena announced an alliance in Maharashtra to form a government. However, following an overnight "coup", Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated the people of Maharashtra.

    On Saturday morning, Maharashtra woke up to a surprise, with their state chief being the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Devendra Fadnavis. In a twist of events, until late on Friday night, Shiv Sena’s Uddhav Thackerey was set to take the oath of state chief with the help of Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party.

    The events that took place overnight may be described as nothing less than a political coup and saw netizens leave no stone unturned in their efforts to troll Shiv Sena and its chief Uddhav Thackerey.

     

    However, Ajit Pawar stunned everyone by supporting the BJP while his uncle Sharad Pawar was in talks to form a non-BJP government in Maharashtra with Congress and Sena. Netizens and political pundits have not been able to figure out the reasons behind these highly volatile political developments. However, reports say that there is a possibility of a split in the NCP - a fraction of the party broke away to form a government with the BJP.

     

    Veteran of Indian politics and cabinet minister Ram Vilas Paswan took a dig at Congress, as it takes weeks to form an opinion as to whether it should go ahead with the Hindu-nationalist Shiv Sena or not to form a government in one of the country's wealthiest states, Maharashtra.

     

     

    Presidential rule, which was imposed in the state earlier this month as no alliance had been finalised, was revoked this morning at 05.47 a.m. local time and the swearing-in ceremony of the state chief and his deputy was held early on Saturday.

    India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President of the Bharatiya Janata Party Amit Shah, along with several other leaders congratulated Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar.

     

    In the 21 October elections in Maharashtra, the then-governing BJP-Shiv Sena alliance secured a comfortable majority, with 161 seats in the 288-member assembly. But differences over the state chief’s chair and state cabinet led to the collapse of the 15-year alliance. 

    Amit Shah, Bharatiya Janata party (BJP), prime minister, Narendra Modi, New Delhi, India, Maharashtra, National Congress Party (Sudan), Congress
