6.1 Magnitude Earthquake Hits off Indonesian Coast - USGS

A 6.1 magnitude earthquake has been registered off the coast of the Indonesian part of the island of New Guinea, the US Geological Survey (USGS) reported.
The quake was registered at 12:11 GMT on Saturday about 311 kilometres (193 miles) southeast of the Indonesian province West Papua’s capital of Manokwari at a depth of 10 kilometres (6 miles).
There are no immediate reports of casualties or damages caused by the quake.
Prior to this, a 7.4 magnitude quake hit off the coast of Ternate Island, western Indonesia, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).
Indonesia is part of the "Pacific Ring of Fire", a major area in the basin of the Pacific Ocean, which is a seismic zone, known for its powerful earthquakes.
