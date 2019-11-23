6.1 Magnitude Earthquake Hits off Indonesian Coast - USGS

In September, at least 30 people were killed, while 156 more were injured due to a powerful earthquake that hit off the coast of Indonesia's eastern Seram Island.

A 6.1 magnitude earthquake has been registered off the coast of the Indonesian part of the island of New Guinea, the US Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

The quake was registered at 12:11 GMT on Saturday about 311 kilometres (193 miles) southeast of the Indonesian province West Papua’s capital of Manokwari at a depth of 10 kilometres (6 miles).

There are no immediate reports of casualties or damages caused by the quake.

Prior to this, a 7.4 magnitude quake hit off the coast of Ternate Island, western Indonesia, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

Indonesia is part of the "Pacific Ring of Fire", a major area in the basin of the Pacific Ocean, which is a seismic zone, known for its powerful earthquakes.​