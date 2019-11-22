Register
22:16 GMT +322 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    (FILES) In this file photo taken on May 13, 2018, China's first domestically manufactured aircraft carrier, known only as Type 001A, leaves port in the northeastern city of Dalian

    Photos: China’s Newest Aircraft Carrier Spotted by Satellites at Hainan Naval Base

    © AFP 2019 / -
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    Just days after transiting the Taiwan Strait, China’s newest aircraft carrier, the Type 001A, was spotted by satellites moored at pier on Hainan Island, on the northern coast of the South China Sea. The ship is anticipated to join the fleet before the end of the year.

    New photos released by private satellite imaging firm Maxar Technologies show China’s Type 001A aircraft carrier docked alone at Hainan’s Yulin Naval Base with a flight deck full of aircraft ready to go. The ship embarked from Dalian on its latest sea trials on November 14, which the People’s Liberation Army Navy undoubted hopes will be the ship’s last round of tests.

    ​The images show seven Shenyang J-15 fighter jets on the flight deck, as well as four Changhe Z-18 helicopters with their blades folded and stowed in a travel posture.

    However, it wasn’t just US intelligence-linked satellite firms that noticed the big warship near Hainan: when the PLAN parked the Type 001A just off the coast, vacationers at the beach resorts in Sanya noticed, too, posting photos and videos on social media earlier this week.

    ​The Type 001A, China’s first indigenously produced aircraft carrier, was expected to join the fleet earlier this year, but encountered “teething issues” requiring more testing before being accepted by the PLAN for service.

    ‘No Need to Make Such Noise’

    Earlier this week, Beijing put out a notice for other navies, including the US and Japanese forces, not to interfere with its planned drills.

    “I want to note that a detachment of Chinese warships conducted regular exercises at the country’s doorstep, and that there is no need to make such noise about it,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Gen Shuang told reported on Monday.

    Sina Military noted the Type 001A was accompanied by six frigates as it transited the Taiwan Strait, a volatile waterway that separates the self-governing Taiwan from mainland China, which regards Taiwan as a rebellious province of the People’s Republic. When the communist Red Army won the civil war in 1949, the former Republican government only remained in power in Taiwan, which was out of reach of the Red Army at the time. Today, Taiwan enjoys de facto support from the US and many of its allies, although Washington officially recognizes the One China policy.

    Taiwan News reported the Type 001A’s visit to Hainan, likely the last before it’s commissioned, is symbolic of its future name: “Hainan.” However, other sources have reported the warship may be named “Shandong.” The PLAN’s first carrier, a derelict, Soviet Kuznetsov-class ship it bought, repaired and completed, was also named after a Chinese province: “Liaoning.”

    China’s third aircraft carrier, dubbed Type 002, is currently being constructed in a shipyard in Shanghai. Recent satellite images show the drydock sits before a much larger naval dock under construction. The ship is expected to be completed by the end of next year and to sport a host of new features not seen in either of the PLAN’s present carriers, such as electromagnetic catapults and a flat flight deck.

    US Navy’s FONOPS

    Earlier this week, the US Navy conducted two consecutive “freedom of navigation operations” or FONOPS, during which it sends warships through volatile sea lanes in a brazen display of antipathy for other nations’ sovereignty claims over the waterways.

    On Wednesday, the littoral combat ship USS Gabrielle Giffords sailed just 12 miles away from Mischief Reef in the Spratly Islands, and the following day, the guided missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer passed near the Paracel Islands, US Seventh Fleet spokesperson Cmdr. Reann Mommsen told Stars and Stripes. China claims both island chains as well as several other dots of land in the South China Sea - claims that overlap with several other nations who also want a piece of the rich hydrocarbon deposits believed to lie below the seafloor.

    Sputnik reported previously that the Giffords was deployed to the region armed with the US Navy’s newest long-range anti-ship missile, the Swedish-made Naval Strike Missile, in a bid to challenge the PLAN’s long-range missile supremacy.

    Geng protested the transit in a Friday statement, saying the US must “put a stop to such provocations immediately. China will resort to every measure necessary to safeguard national sovereignty and security, and to maintain peace and stability in the South China Sea.”

    In September, satellite images appeared on Chinese social media purporting to show the US Navy’s USS Ronald Reagan, an aircraft carrier based in Yokosuka, Japan, surrounded by Chinese warships in the South China Sea. No representatives from either country confirmed the authenticity of the images or the account, but none denied it, either, Sputnik reported.

    Related:

    US Marines Strap Armored Vehicle to Assault Ship’s Flight Deck in Hormuz Strait (Photo)
    Video Shows Historic First Landing of Su-33 on Aircraft Carrier Admiral Kuznetsov
    India Probes Theft of Hardware from Aircraft Carrier Vikrant
    Tags:
    satellite, People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN), Freedom of Navigation Operations (FONOPS), South China Sea, Hainan Island, aircraft carrier, Type 001A
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 16-22 November
    This Week in Pictures: 16-22 November
    Taxing Jobs, Little Returns
    Taxing Jobs, Little Returns
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse