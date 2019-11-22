K-Pop Super M Boy Band Completes First Part of Their North America Tour With Sold-Out Concert

The band visited five cities and wrapped up with a sold-out concert at Madison Square Garden.

The boy band Super M's We Are the Future Live tour, which includes ten dates in North America, started with Fort Worth on 19 November and will continue in February due to EXO's comeback and the latter's concerts scheduled this winter.

Each of the K-pop boy band's concerts lasted for 1 hour and 40 minutes, including both solo and group performances.

Super M, formed earlier this year by SM Entertainment, debuted with a self-titled EP on 4 October and was promoted both in the United States and South Korea. The band consists of seven members from different existing SM groups: Taemin from Shinee, Kai and Baekhyun from EXO, Taeyong and Mark from NCT 127, as well as Lucas and Ten from WayV showed great synergy together on stage.

For six weeks already, Super M's album has been number one on the Billboard world chart, leaving another famous K-pop band's, BTS, albums behind.

Not so long ago, the group became the ambassador of Korean Air, the leading Asian carrier, and released a collaborative MV.

​Fans are amazed by the level of talent and can't wait for the band to return to the USA.

#SuperM the best and their performance in New York was awesome. #SuperMMSG did #SoldOut amazing #SuperMinNYC. Wait more about #WeAreTheFutureTour. #TAEMIN and his unique dance style elevated the concert to another level (it was even a trend in NY) — Madycor18 (@madycor18) November 22, 2019

The fact that Super M sold out a whole Madison Square Garden after recently debuting. Man, they are setting the bar way too high for rookies.



I CANNOT. — Karam #OBSESSION (@distinct_nct) November 21, 2019