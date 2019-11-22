Seven Booked in India for Killing Neighbour’s Rooster

New Delhi (Sputnik): A fight over a seemingly petty issue has resulted in the murder of a rooster. A post-mortem confirms the use of a blade on the rooster's neck.

In a bizarre incident at least seven people have been booked by police in the Indian state of Bihar after a woman’s rooster was found dead following her quarrel with neighbours.

According to the police, Kamla Devi, a resident of a remote village in Bihar, had a dispute with her neighbour.

“Following the long happening dispute, the two parties fought again over a matter two days ago. During the scuffle, the neighbour snatched Kamala Devi's pet rooster and killed it", a senior police officer said.

A post-mortem of the rooster at a local veterinary hospital revealed, it had been killed with a sharp object.

“As per the post-mortem reports, use of blade on the rooster's neck was confirmed. A first information report was lodged for the murder of a rooster under section 429 (Mischief by killing or maiming cattle, etc.), 341 (Punishment for wrongful restrain) and 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code against seven people", the officer added.

A further investigation is underway.