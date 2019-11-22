Register
16:56 GMT +322 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Amit Shah

    Indian Home Minister Amit Shah Once Had to Give a Bribe, BJP's State Party Unit Chief Claims - Video

    CC BY-SA 4.0 / Captgs / Amit Shah
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    New Delhi (Sputnik): A corruption-free India is part of the governing Bharatiya Janata Party’s manifesto. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have advocated for clean politics, with their main slogan: “Neither we’ll have it (bribe), nor will we let anybody have it".

    Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar state Sushil Modi appears to have landed himself in a controversy over a comment revealing how Indian Home Minister Amit Shah also had to allegedly give in to the age-old practice of getting things done by the state machinery by greasing palms.

    The alleged incident, Sushil Modi said, occurred about 20-25 years ago when current Home Minister Shah visited Bihar state as a businessman.

    Both Modi and Shah belong to the same national political party Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the latter also happens to be the national president of the party.  

    In a video shared by Tejashwi Yadav, the leader of the opposition in Bihar state, Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi is seen making the revelation about the purported incident while addressing a gathering in the state’s capital city of Patna on 16 November.

    Sushil Modi, who is speaking in Hindi in the video, says:

    “I once asked Amit Shah when did he come to Bihar for the first time. He told me that he came to the state 20-25 years ago when he used to be in the business of pipes and here he had supplied the pipes in PHE (public health engineering) department, but he was not receiving the payment for it. Shah had come for the payment only. I asked him if he got the work done and how. To this, Shah told me that I had done it the same way the Congress does it”, Sushil Modi added.

    ​Shah hasn't commented on Sushil Modi's claim so far.

    Congress, the current main opposition party in the country, has been in power at the national level for the longest time in India. The party’s governance for decades in different parts of the country has often been accused by opposition parties of boosting corruption and bribery cases against its leaders.

    In a scathing attack on the BJP, Bihar’s opposition leader Yadav said in the caption:

    “Sushil Modi's sensational disclosure about Amit Shah. He says Amit ji used to get his work done by taking and giving bribe in Bihar. Taking and giving bribes are both offences but on the direction of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Sushil Modi has disclosed Chanakaya-like qualities of his party head to defame him”. 

    Chanakya was an ancient Indian teacher, philosopher, economist, jurist, and royal advisor and Indian Home Minister Amit Shah is often compared to Chanakaya for his political astuteness.

    Related:

    Muslim Indian Woman Claims Husband Divorced Her for Refusing to Drink Liquor, Wearing Short Dresses
    Indian Opposition Demands Probe in Sensational Rape, Murder of Two Little Girls
    India Set to Execute Massive Exercise to Identify Infiltrators - Home Minister
    Tags:
    Narendra Modi, Bharatiya Janata party (BJP), Amit Shah, Bihar, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 16-22 November
    This Week in Pictures: 16-22 November
    Taxing Jobs, Little Returns
    Taxing Jobs, Little Returns
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse