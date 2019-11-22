Indian Home Minister Amit Shah Once Had to Give a Bribe, BJP's State Party Unit Chief Claims - Video

New Delhi (Sputnik): A corruption-free India is part of the governing Bharatiya Janata Party’s manifesto. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have advocated for clean politics, with their main slogan: “Neither we’ll have it (bribe), nor will we let anybody have it".

Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar state Sushil Modi appears to have landed himself in a controversy over a comment revealing how Indian Home Minister Amit Shah also had to allegedly give in to the age-old practice of getting things done by the state machinery by greasing palms.

The alleged incident, Sushil Modi said, occurred about 20-25 years ago when current Home Minister Shah visited Bihar state as a businessman.

Both Modi and Shah belong to the same national political party Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the latter also happens to be the national president of the party.

In a video shared by Tejashwi Yadav, the leader of the opposition in Bihar state, Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi is seen making the revelation about the purported incident while addressing a gathering in the state’s capital city of Patna on 16 November.

Sushil Modi, who is speaking in Hindi in the video, says:

“I once asked Amit Shah when did he come to Bihar for the first time. He told me that he came to the state 20-25 years ago when he used to be in the business of pipes and here he had supplied the pipes in PHE (public health engineering) department, but he was not receiving the payment for it. Shah had come for the payment only. I asked him if he got the work done and how. To this, Shah told me that I had done it the same way the Congress does it”, Sushil Modi added.

सुशील मोदी का अमित शाह जी के बारे में सनसनीखेज खुलासा। कहा, अमित जी रिश्वत ले-देकर वर्षों पहले बिहार में काम कराते थे.



रिश्वत लेना-देना दोनों अपराध है लेकिन सुशील मोदी CM नीतीश कुमार के इशारे पर खुलेआम अपने अध्यक्ष की चाणक्य खूबियों का बखान कर अच्छे से उनकी मानहानि कर रहे है. pic.twitter.com/Z7PPQWu5DY — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) November 22, 2019

​Shah hasn't commented on Sushil Modi's claim so far.

Congress, the current main opposition party in the country, has been in power at the national level for the longest time in India. The party’s governance for decades in different parts of the country has often been accused by opposition parties of boosting corruption and bribery cases against its leaders.

In a scathing attack on the BJP, Bihar’s opposition leader Yadav said in the caption:

“Sushil Modi's sensational disclosure about Amit Shah. He says Amit ji used to get his work done by taking and giving bribe in Bihar. Taking and giving bribes are both offences but on the direction of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Sushil Modi has disclosed Chanakaya-like qualities of his party head to defame him”.

Chanakya was an ancient Indian teacher, philosopher, economist, jurist, and royal advisor and Indian Home Minister Amit Shah is often compared to Chanakaya for his political astuteness.