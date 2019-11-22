MeToo Comes Under Question as Netizens Cry Foul After Indian Stand-up Comedian Targeted

New Delhi (Sputnik): A stand-up comedian and popular YouTuber, who was once associated with the popular comedy group All Indian Bakchod, was accused of sending women lewd messages and photos via social messaging apps in October 2019.

#MeToo became the trending topic on social media once again after the release of an alleged audio clip between stand-up comedian and one of the accused Utsav Chakraborty and a girl named Mansi Kukreja, the sister of the victim Mahima.

During the alleged conversation, Mansi supposedly threatened Utsav with legal action if he released screenshots of texts that may prove his innocence.

The audio was made public by a YouTube channel named “Expose Mahima”, with the purported conversation taking place on 14 November 2018.

A Twitter user named Mahima Kukreja put up a Twitter post accusing the comedian of sending her an unsolicited obscene photograph and with him later pleading with her not to make his act public, as it would "ruin" his career.

Since the release of the audio clip, a big section of the Twitterati has been whipped into a frenzy, saying some women are taking advantage of #MeToo, a movement against sexual harassment and sexual assault.

Some of the flabbergasted netizens are slamming the misuse of the #MeToo movement to play the victim card or tarnish others’ public image.

Deeply disturbing thread on the total fraud & fabricated lies that hijacked #MeToo. These filthy scumbags basically tried to profit of the trauma of genuine victims & in fact exhibited every trait of what we call a “witch-hunt” a la Salem & 16th century germany. https://t.co/BWPQHLQwbQ — Abhijit Iyer-Mitra (@Iyervval) November 21, 2019

Looking at some of the opportunistic tweets,waiting for a debacle to bring #MeToo down & it disgusts me.I would like to thank the men who have supported & empathised with the survivors. You are our allies.This is not a gender war,this is about creating a safe working environment — Rudrani Chattoraj (@rudrani_rudz) November 22, 2019

Do read this crime thriller. This guy's career was ruined coz some girls "forgot" minor details when accusing him of being a predator. #MeToo https://t.co/xVa7X4Aeac — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) November 22, 2019

The #MeToo movement was about making work places safer for women. Not for women to levy, as this thread and the evidence attached suggests, patently false allegations. https://t.co/zLfDrZt8I1 — Rohini Singh (@rohini_sgh) November 21, 2019

If you're using Utsav's stories to mass troll all the women who spoke up during #MeToo, you're not some crusader for justice, you're a dirtbag. Also if you're all about the truth, you should ask him questions too. — Kyalane Karthik (@kookykarthik) November 22, 2019

There are some who are raising question on the standup comedian too.

If you're using Utsav's stories to mass troll all the women who spoke up during #MeToo, you're not some crusader for justice, you're a dirtbag. Also if you're all about the truth, you should ask him questions too. — Kyalane Karthik (@kookykarthik) November 22, 2019

Funny how no one’s asking the comedian dudebro questions like “why did u wait so long?” & “if what u r saying is true, why didn’t u go to court or file a complaint?”



These questions were asked of almost EVERY #MeToo survivor.



1 alleged incident does NOT negate a movement. — Saket Gokhale (@SaketGokhale) November 22, 2019

The anti-harassment #MeToo campaign started as a reaction to a scandal around Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, who was accused by dozens of women working in the film industry of sexual harassment and other sex-related abuse in October 2017. The scandal set off a flurry of similar accusations against powerful men around the world.

A great number of women have shared their own experiences of sexual assault, harassment, or rape, on social media under the hashtag #MeToo.