Register
13:53 GMT +322 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Siddharth Anand Kumar

    Indian Producer: 'Don't Resort to Provocations Just Because There's No Censorship on OTT Platforms'

    © Photo : Siddharth Anand Kumar PR team
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 01
    Subscribe

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Over the top media services or OTT platforms like Netflix in India have given wings to those filmmakers who struggled to get their films released on big screen because of explicit content or derogatory remarks. However, this has also raised questions about regulating these platforms too.

    Censorship of content on OTT platforms should be the prerogative of the content producers. Producers must learn to respect the freedom this platform offers, and not to resort to the rather tempting act of titillation and being provocative without context, just because there is no formal censorship in place", Siddharth Anand Kumar, the vice president of Films and Television, and producer at Yoodlee Films, the film division of Saregama India, India's oldest music label, told Sputnik in an interview.

    “The OTT platform is a content playbook that offers creators the freedom to tell their stories the way they want – one must be careful that its doesn’t denigrate into a quagmire of perversity and unwarranted violence", he added.

    Yoodlee Films first movie was released in 2017 and called "Ajji" directed by Devashish Makhija. This film was critically acclaimed and won many awards on the international film festival circuit. Recently Yoodlee Films won 2 national awards for their film “Hamid”: Best Urdu Film and Best Child Artist won by Talha Arshad Reshi.

    They have produced nine films on OTT platforms in less than three years, of which four are originals - two on Netflix (“Music Teacher” and “Brij Mohan Amar Rahe”) and on two on Hotstar (“Chappad Phad Ke” and “Kanpuriye”). Other films are “Ajji”, “Kuchh Bheege Alfaaz”, “Ascharyachakit”, “Hamid”, and “Noblemen”.

    Siddharth suggests being mindful of the quality of content. “Big stars and big names don’t guarantee good quality and this is a well-timed lesson producers learnt when it came to movies for theatrical releases. The same applies to content on OTT platforms as well".

    Stating because good stories will lead to good scripts, Siddharth said: “That’s the mantra we follow in Yoodlee Films and that’s why we have eight of our films on two major OTT platforms: Netflix and Hotstar – five of them as originals".

    The producer also says that the advent of OTT platforms is slowly and steadily creating a tectonic shift in the way entertainment is being consumed by audiences.

    "With a mouse click, you are now exposed to a varied plethora of entertainment in various formats – web series, shows, live acts and cinema – from across the world. Today we have about 35 odd video OTT platforms. In the coming years, I see this number growing rapidly, catering to various niches, languages, and genres. There will be something for everyone", he says.

    When asked how the success of a movie on platforms like Netflix is measured, he replied: “OTT platforms don’t officially divulge viewership numbers in an organised fashion. When you see your film constantly on trending lists of the platform, you know your content is working since these lists are all organically generated. In terms of financial profitability, we work out the best possible deal with our partners, so that it makes business sense for both parties".

    Related:

    Brazilian Star of Netflix ‘Narcos’ Series to Present Directorial Debut Film in Goa Next Month
    Netflix Playback Speed Feature Tests Draw Ire From Hollywood Filmmakers, Actors
    Bollywood's Shah Rukh Khan Bedazzles Letterman’s Netflix Series with Record High Ratings
    Tags:
    Hollywood, Netflix, censorship, films, Bollywood
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    From Runway to Parliament: Top 8 Dazzling Winners of Beauty Pageants Who Became Politicians
    From Runway to Parliament: Top 8 Dazzling Winners of Beauty Pageants Who Became Politicians
    Taxing Jobs, Little Returns
    Taxing Jobs, Little Returns
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse