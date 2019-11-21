BigHit Entertainment to Sue Cosmetic Brand for Using Same Abbreviation as K-Pop Stars BTS

Even though the cosmetics company registered its trademark earlier, it could be confusing for consumers if they use the same name as the band on their products.

On 20 November, BigHit Entertainment, BTS' home-label, started a trademark invalidation lawsuit against the cosmetics company Dreams Korea, which owns the rights to the trademark “B.T.S.” with dots in between the letters in the logo. Despite the registered trademark with dots, the company in Hong Kong, Australia, Poland, Thailand, Vietnam, and China sells cosmetics such as perfumes and BB cushions under the brand "Back to Sixteen", abbreviated "BTS" without dots on the packages, which could obviously be associated with the K-pop boy band.

Earlier, in 2018, Big Hit submitted more than 180 products under the trademark "BTS", but among them some positions were rejected for registration because they had the same trademark as Dreams Korea. Thus, the company filed a patent lawsuit against the cosmetics brand. The group's label also appeals to the fact that the Dreams Korea trademark application was issued in October 2014, while the boys debuted in 2013.

In relation to this situation, the cosmetics company said, "The brand existed regardless of BTS", and stated that "Big Hit sued trademark rights after BTS became famous".