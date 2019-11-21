K-Drama Fans Overwhelmed With Joy as Kim Woo-bin Comeback on Screens Confirmed

The 40th Blue Dragon Film Awards was not only marked by prizes, but also the appearance of one of Korea’s most beloved actors, Kim Woo Bin, after 2.5 years of absence.

Kim Woo-bin made his official return on stage on 21 November during the 40th Blue Dragon Film Awards in Incheon.

He has thus appeared in public for the first time since May 2017, when he was in the midst of shooting the film “Wiretap” by director Choi Dong-hoon and his fans in Korea and abroad were shocked by news that he had been diagnosed with nasopharyngeal cancer. During this whole time, his girlfriend Shin Min-a, who is also a famous actress, supported him amid his drug and radiation treatment.

Luckily, the diagnosis was determined in time, so the actor stopped all his activities and started a serious treatment course.

Fans are full of joy that their favourite actor is back and hope that the disease won't be back.

Kim Woo-bin debuted as a model in 2008 and started his acting career in 2011 in dramas such as "School 2013" and "The Heirs ", which made him famous. In 2016, he took on his first leading role on television in "Uncontrollably Fond".

In April 2017, Kim was appointed as an honorary ambassador for the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, making him the second actor to take on this role, and was set to take part in various activities to promote the event. However, he was pulled from the role due to his ongoing cancer treatment. The actor is currently in talks for a new film by director Choi Dong-hoon.