Register
18:58 GMT +321 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Sidhu Kanhu Chawk, Jadugora

    All Arrangements in Place for Polls in India’s Jharkhand State - Election Commission Chief

    CC BY-SA 4.0 / Pinakpani / Sidhu Kanhu Chawk, Jadugora
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    New Delhi (Sputnik): The Indian state of Jharkhand will hold its fourth assembly election in five phases between 30 November and 20 December to elect 81 aspiring candidates.

    A day after undertaking a visit to the Indian state of Jharkhand, the country’s three-member Election Commission said on Thursday that it had issued specific instructions to key agencies and stakeholders to ensure an incident-free assembly poll in the region in the months of November and December.

    Briefing the media about the Election Commission’s two-day visit to the state, India’s Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora revealed on Thursday that the commission had reviewed all election-related preparations with key civic administration and law and order enforcement officials in the state’s capital city of Ranchi on Tuesday and Wednesday.

    Meetings were also held with various political parties as well, he further stated.

    Special arrangements are being made for the first time to help 219,000 senior citizens above 80 years of age and 216,000 physically challenged persons to cast their votes by postal ballot and through voting at their respective polling stations, the commissioner said.

    From a security point of view, 19 districts in Jharkhand have been placed in the sensitive category, while 13 others have been declared worst-affected by insurgent activity, he said, adding that relevant orders have been issued to deploy special security, including paramilitary forces, in these areas to ensure free and fair polling.

    During the five-phased elections in Jharkhand, 22.6 million people will exercise their right to vote.

    Meanwhile, campaigning commenced in Jharkhand with the arrival of star campaigners such as the governing Bharatiya Janata Party’s national President and Indian Home Minister Amit Shah. He was scheduled to address two public rallies on Thursday in the Gumla and Latehar districts. In Latehar district, he promised to catapult the state to the top position in terms of development.

    Other political parties are also campaigning actively to ensure a vote swing in their favour.

    The term of the current assembly in the state expires on 5 January 2020 and new a assembly and government is required to be constitutionally in place before that date.

    Related:

    Public Confidence in India's Economy Drops Amid Ongoing Election
    Analyst Outlines Three Possible Difficulties in Vote Count For India's Elections
    Tags:
    attacks, insurgents, sensitive, areas, administration, Security, Election Commission, preparations, voters, Elections, Jharkhand, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    From Runway to Parliament: Top 8 Dazzling Winners of Beauty Pageants Who Became Politicians
    From Runway to Parliament: Top 8 Dazzling Winners of Beauty Pageants Who Became Politicians
    Faustian Bargain
    Faustian Bargain
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse