Indian Celebrity’s Tweet on Ex-CJI Leaves Netizens Furious, Demanding Ban on His Work

New Delhi (Sputnik): The Indian music composer, in a tweet, targeted the legacy of former chief justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi, calling it “disgraceful” and “cowardly”

Indian celebrity Vishal Dadlani’s comment about the country’s former CJI, who was a part of various key judgements until last week, before retiring, has left a section of netizens furious.

Goodbye, ex-CJI Gogoi, and I hope you can stomach the disgraceful and cowardly legacy you have left this august Office.



This article by @gautambhatia88 sums it up.https://t.co/02kSxLix16 — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) November 18, 2019

​The post by Dadlani, who has made music for acclaimed films like "Bajirao Mastani", "Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani", and "Taare Zameen Par", didn’t go down well with social media users, who expressed their opinion on the same, demanding that the entertainment channel Sony sack him as a judge in the ongoing singing reality show “Indian Idol”, an Indian adaptation of “American Idol”.

SHAMEFUL Tweet by Vishal Dadlani against Former CJI Gogoi.



We Will NOT WATCH Indian Idol as long as he is a Judge on the Show#SackDadlaniFromIndianIdol pic.twitter.com/huk0ejrJkE — Rosy (@rose_k01) November 20, 2019

#SackDadlaniFromIndianIdol Tweeples, pl don't trend this! Instead Uninstall @SonyLIV and force them to sack this bigoted guttersnipe @VishalDadlani from the show. The same way, Sidhu was ousted, this PIG will also ousted from Indian Idol and his career dusted. — Anand (@anand6862) November 21, 2019

This guy calls himself an atheist but speaks like a loud-mouthed bigot. He has gotten away too often for ridiculing others, which he shouldn’t have.

We do not want to see this sic man on screen judging singers way more talented than him #SackDadlaniFromIndianIdol — ritu shah (@ritz444) November 21, 2019

Look what this #VishalDadlani has written about former CJI Gogoi .. Do we need such rascal as judge of #IndianIdol11 ? #SackDadlaniFromIndianIdol otherwise we stop watching this episode !! pic.twitter.com/JyjOTF1hVy — ML Bagri (@Makhanlal2_) November 21, 2019

This Dadlani is a repeat offender. His hatred for anything Hindu is toxic and he should be ostracized by Indians for being so divisive...#SackDadlaniFromIndianIdol@SonyLIV#SackDadlaniFromIndianIdol pic.twitter.com/CKRjhuaolS — Aɴɪʟ Aʀʏᴀ 🇮🇳 (@TheAnilArya) November 20, 2019

These guy #VishalDadlani go around spreading filth. Why such cheap comment on a former CJI ? #SackDadlaniFromIndianIdol pic.twitter.com/18grDY39AH — Dinesh Sharma (@dineshkoudanya) November 21, 2019

This dolt is trying hard to earn brownie points from the sickular club. Good luck gashole @VishalDadlani!#SackDadlaniFromIndianIdol https://t.co/JuN1Yi07lq — Moral Victory 🇮🇳 (@lakshmianand96) November 21, 2019

During his tenure as CJI, which lasted until last week, Justice Gogoi gave various key landmark judgments, with the most crucial among them being his last one related to the decades-old contentious Ayodhya land dispute title case. The 1950 Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case’s verdict was awaited by millions of Hindus and Muslims in the country.

The Ayodhya land dispute, a decades-old religious conflict between the Hindu and Muslim communities in India, flared up following the 1992 demolition of a mosque by Hindus in Ayodhya town in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

After the demolition of the mosque on 6 December 1992, Hindus constructed a makeshift temple in the name of Lord Ram, who is believed to have been born at the site.

The mosque's destruction followed Hindu-Muslim violence. Subsequent years witnessed groups belonging to both religions bickering in courts over who should have control over the historic site.

On 9 November, the Justice Gogoi as the then CJI headed the Supreme Court Bench in a historic verdict that gave the disputed area of land in Ayodhya town to a trust to build a temple for Hindus and the Muslims received an alternate area to build a mosque at any prominent place in the town.