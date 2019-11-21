Register
18:58 GMT +321 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Vishal Dadlani

    Indian Celebrity’s Tweet on Ex-CJI Leaves Netizens Furious, Demanding Ban on His Work

    CC BY 3.0 / Bollywood Hungama / Vishal Dadlani
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    New Delhi (Sputnik): The Indian music composer, in a tweet, targeted the legacy of former chief justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi, calling it “disgraceful” and “cowardly”

    Indian celebrity Vishal Dadlani’s comment about the country’s former CJI, who was a part of various key judgements until last week, before retiring, has left a section of netizens furious. 

    ​The post by Dadlani, who has made music for acclaimed films like "Bajirao Mastani", "Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani", and "Taare Zameen Par", didn’t go down well with social media users, who expressed their opinion on the same, demanding that the entertainment channel Sony sack him as a judge in the ongoing singing reality show “Indian Idol”, an Indian adaptation of “American Idol”.

    During his tenure as CJI, which lasted until last week, Justice Gogoi gave various key landmark judgments, with the most crucial among them being his last one related to the decades-old contentious Ayodhya land dispute title case. The 1950 Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case’s verdict was awaited by millions of Hindus and Muslims in the country.

    The Ayodhya land dispute, a decades-old religious conflict between the Hindu and Muslim communities in India, flared up following the 1992 demolition of a mosque by Hindus in Ayodhya town in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

    After the demolition of the mosque on 6 December 1992, Hindus constructed a makeshift temple in the name of Lord Ram, who is believed to have been born at the site.

    The mosque's destruction followed Hindu-Muslim violence. Subsequent years witnessed groups belonging to both religions bickering in courts over who should have control over the historic site.

    On 9 November, the Justice Gogoi as the then CJI headed the Supreme Court Bench in a historic verdict that gave the disputed area of land in Ayodhya town to a trust to build a temple for Hindus and the Muslims received an alternate area to build a mosque at any prominent place in the town.

    Related:

    Trump Celebrates Diwali Holiday With a Group of Indian-Americans in the Oval Office
    Priyanka Chopra's Wedding Made Her World’s Most Searched Indian Celebrity - and Netizens Love It
    Indian Writers Anguished over Ban on 'Obscene' Books by Celebrated Author Kushwant Singh
    Tags:
    Sony, ban, attack, American Idol
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    From Runway to Parliament: Top 8 Dazzling Winners of Beauty Pageants Who Became Politicians
    From Runway to Parliament: Top 8 Dazzling Winners of Beauty Pageants Who Became Politicians
    Faustian Bargain
    Faustian Bargain
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse