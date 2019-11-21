StarSports Advert Featuring Indian Cricketer Makes Bizarre #UnfriendshipDay Trend on Twitter

New Delhi (Sputnik): The StarSports channel has launched an advertisement for the upcoming India versus West Indies series that has sparked a huge furore on social media.

#UnfriendshipDay was trending on Twitter on Thursday following an advertisement on the sports channel featuring Indian one-day cricket team vice-captain Rohit Sharma and West Indian captain Kieron Pollard, as the two play for the same team in the Indian cricket league.

On Thursday morning, StarSports launched an advertisement on Twitter in which the two top-class cricketers exchange tweets.

In the ad, which has tickled the funny bone of cricket fans, the West Indian cricketer comes to India and is received by the Indian vice-captain Rohit Sharma at the airport. The two get into a car and enjoy music on the radio while heading to somewhere.

As the song stops, Pollard claims that it is going to be fun defeating India in India. Rohit Sharma then fakes a break down of his car and Pollard offers to help. As he gets out of the car, Sharma abandons him on the road along with his luggage.

Netizens found it hilarious and flooded the internet with more than 4,000 tweets with #UnFriendshipday.

Friends turn foes! 😯 You didn't see this coming.



With #INDvWI around the corner it's #UnfriendshipDay , and Rohit Sharma pulled no stops for Kieron Pollard! @StarSportsIndia pic.twitter.com/DEVQ0iWHfI — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) November 21, 2019

Haha best promo 😂😂 — Dictator (@dictator143) November 21, 2019

The Indian team is scheduled to play three Twenty 20 Internationals against the West Indies with the series-opener in Mumbai on 6 December.