China Vows to 'Fight Back' After US Congress Supports Protests in Hong Kong

"We strongly condemn and firmly oppose the passage of relevant Hong Kong related bills", Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said, noting that Beijing was ready to take measures to "resolutely fight back".
The House voted for two bills, supporting the protesters by a 417-1 margin on Wednesday after they were approved unanimously by the Senate a day prior.
The news of the decision comes amid another escalation of tensions in the city, as mass rallies gathered around Hong Kong Polytechnic University, with anti-riot police threatening to use "live rounds" in retaliation to violent protesters holed up in the besieged facility.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)