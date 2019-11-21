India Bags First Gold at International Shooting Sport Federation World Cup

New Delhi (Sputnik) The International Shooting Sport Federation is the governing body of the Olympic shooting events in rifle, pistol, and shotgun disciplines as well as several non-Olympic shooting sport events.

Continuing her streak at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup, Manu Bhaker, 17, fired her way to gold once again in the women’s 10 metre air pistol event held in Putian, China on Thursday.

Manu bagged India’s first gold by scoring 244.7 during the ISSF World Cup this year. Serbia’s Zorana Arunovic won silver with a score of 241.9 while Quian Wang of China took home the bronze with 221.8.

Twitter has been abuzz with congratulatory messages for the professional shooter.

​Manu is from a small village in the northern state of Haryana and has 10 golds and one silver medal to her credit.

Last year, she became the youngest Indian to win a gold medal at the ISSF World Cup, earning two gold medals at the games.

India has fielded its largest-ever squad of 14 shooters in each of the 10 Olympic events at the ISSF season-ending rifle and pistol World Cup.