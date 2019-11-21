It's Raining Money! Viral Video Shows Banknotes Spewing Out of Office Building in Indian City

New Delhi (Sputnik): It looked like something straight out of a movie as people saw currency notes literally floating in the air and scurried to collect the money that rained down from a high-rise building on Wednesday evening in the Indian city of Kolkata.

Bundles of currency notes in Rs. 2,000 and Rs. 500 denominations were thrown out of a window of a commercial building on Bentinck Street in Kolkata. It is not known who threw the notes out of the window.

The video of the "money rain" incident, which reportedly occurred when a team of income tax officers were conducting raids in a private office, has already gone viral on social media:

#WATCH Bundles of currency notes were thrown from a building at Bentinck Street in Kolkata during a search at office of Hoque Merchantile Pvt Ltd by DRI officials earlier today. pic.twitter.com/m5PLEqzVwS — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2019 Who says Bengal is a poor state? Here money flies in the air. Someone was throwing 2000 and 500 rupees notes out of his window from a building at Bentink street, after IT raids. pic.twitter.com/c8sYbFuh13 — Sankhadip।শঙ্খদীপ (@SankhadipTweets) November 20, 2019

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has, however, denied any connection between the raids and money being thrown out of the window.